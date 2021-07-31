These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Spirit is the real and eternal; matter is the unreal and temporal. — Mary Baker Eddy

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Fish or cut bait. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A hundred men may make an encampment, but it takes a woman to make a home.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start positively, with a surge of confidence and an ability to impress those at work or school. Keeping this trend going will be tricky, as you’re likely to experience dramatic highs and lows. A couple of times over the next twelve months you’ll find that the yearning to explore new things and new places will stay with you for some time, so start some forward planning to ease that dissatisfaction. Travel abroad if you can; if not then travel somewhere that appeals. Expect a sudden surge of common sense to keep you from getting too bogged down with work or school around Christmas, but afterwards take any of the few opportunities to take it easy, as the run up to next year’s summer is looking hectic!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary transits indicate a need to perhaps step up to the plate a little more when it comes to relationships, including romance. Those Rams who are currently attached have the capacity to tap into a much deeper vibe, although singles may find the dating game that little bit more intense! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 33, 37, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you have felt a need to be a little more sharing and caring in general, then planetary transits may well drive the point home without much subtlety. Fresh news could open your eyes when it comes to romance. Do take care that you don’t view a new development through rose colored glasses, though! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 32, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A highly watery vibe has the capacity to boost romantic matters, but do take into account the rather serious undercurrent. Do be careful with casual and throwaway comments. Relationships in general will require a little consideration, and if others raise an eyebrow, do pay attention! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 26, 35, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 When it comes to making or suggesting little changes, particularly in romance, you may feel somewhat bewildered by a rather abrupt shift. While it may not be a great day to initiate too much too soon, there may be more to a slightly clumsy encounter than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 26, 32, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary transits may feel a little overwhelming when it comes to romantic and emotional matters. A shift in the rather intense vibe may well re-energize old feelings, although you might not get much warning when it comes to a bolt from the blue. Advice may be worth more than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 23, 31, 42, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary transits are likely to emphasize romantic matters. However; any tendency to address a possibly sensitive or matter may be somewhat complicated by a somewhat intense undercurrent. If you choose to tackle it now, it may not go exactly the way that you’d prefer! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 25, 33, 37, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An intense vibe is likely to impact on various matters, including romance. While it will be possible to clear the air with regard to practical matters, fresh planetary transits could over-complicate an emotional issue. Bear in mind that there may be a bigger picture that you can’t quite spot yet! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 24, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day if you can accept the cosmic guidance, since some things might require an overhaul rather than a gentle tweak, particularly when it comes to personal ambitions and dreams. As an aside; it may be best to be a little more communicative in romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 14, 22, 28, 36

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A disruptive undercurrent may turn this into a slightly fretful day, particularly when it comes to verbal agreements. Petty little differences of opinion could appear out of nowhere and escalate, if you let them. As an aside; don’t be too hasty to retreat from a romantic development! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 27, 32, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a highly intense vibe, mix-ups; errors and a few crossed-wires are more than likely, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Even Platonic relationships may seem in a state of confusing flux. In addition; something said may need to be given more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 26, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Personal relationships are likely to be tense, thanks to planetary transits, and it may be that you find it hard to communicate exactly how you feel right now. It’s a day where you may be inclined to let things pass you by and this could be perceived as indifference by others! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 23, 37, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are likely to feature. There’s an element of the unexpected too. This could have an indirect impact on romance. That said; there is a need to take a little care, since there is a chance you might just send out the wrong signals to someone, particularly when it comes to new romances! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 26, 33, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Eric Lively, Dean Cain, Michael Biehn, J.K.Rowling, Geraldine Chaplin, Gary Lewis, Wesley Snipes, J.K. Rowling

Chrissy Teigen has enjoyed a great deal of popularity as a TV host, but her astrological chart suggests that she is starting to tire of this role and is looking for a new challenge!

