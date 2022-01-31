These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Two hearts tugging at one load. — Charles H. Parkhurst

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The more laws the less justice. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a slight dent in your finances. Overspending during the summer will certainly be one reason, but temptations to spend even more when the cold weather arrives could mean overtime or a Saturday job in order to get your finances back on track again! As long as you take action you should find that by late spring you not only have a healthy balance, but you have a little nest-egg too. June will be a rather challenging month, with some upheavals in your school or work place; if someone is favored for a promotion rather than you, or if a project or assignment goes wrong then regard it as a valuable learning curve and take it as a sign to use a different approach. Be assured, though, that the late summer is looking much, much better, with a new friend waiting in the wings!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a good day to keep your eyes open for any openings and breaks relating to your work. However, there is a fair chance that your attention will be diverted by something less important. Make sure you distinguish fact from fiction by double checking the source or confirming the information! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 20, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Despite a slightly pressured vibe, it’s certainly not a bad day at all. Persisting with a practical or work-related matter might seem counterproductive, especially if others are inclined to give up on it too. However, keep going for that unique sense of satisfaction that you’ve not been bested! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Simplified influences bring a fairly simple message and that cosmic message is likely to revolve around personal resources and finances. A tendency to be blithely optimistic could encourage you into taking a bit of an unnecessary gamble. A little more caution wouldn’t go amiss! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 32, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If you can resist the more hectic vibe of the day and maintain a ‘steady course’ from start to finish, then you’re likely to get more done than you realize. The one area that you may misjudge is likely to relate to your finances: it’s certainly not a day to listen or heed any hype! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 32, 40, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A glorious set of aspects bring in a lot of fun possibilities, but do watch how you go. Being spontaneous and zany is one thing; getting carried away or caught up in the moment is another. A little restraint today may well avoid one or two twinges of regret after tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Don’t rely too much on your instinct or intuition over a certain matter, because minor but unhelpful influences are likely to misguide you. Getting too involved in the matter won’t actually help. Your best strategy will be to remain detached, which will actually help clarify the facts! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not been the greatest week so far, but today’s influences shine a light on contacts and communications. Romance is one of the things that should go right, and knowing what to say and having a great sense of timing is another. Just don’t rely on your luck holding out all day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 12, 22, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where self-discipline is likely to dwindle quite rapidly. The most sensible strategy to employ will be one where you only take decisions that can be easily reversed tomorrow. A brief cooling off period so that you can weigh up the pros and cons wouldn’t be a bad idea either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 23, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today is a better day. Yesterday’s anxieties should melt away, and the positive influences should strengthen romantic matters. A bit of good news should come your way, which impacts positively on your finances: this could be a discount on a purchase or even a reduction in a bill! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 39, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Professional relationships are well-aspected: one in particular has the potential to reach a new level, although the initiative or first-move may well be down to you. Perhaps someone who you initially assumed to be difficult or unreasonable will actually be nothing of the sort! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 38, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If recently you have overlooked a chance or missed the boat over something that has since increased in significance, then today’s very focused influences may well provide another shot. That said; it may well be a modified second-chance, and you may well need to decide whether it’s worth it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 39, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may overstep the mark slightly: it may be that you want or need something to be addressed or completed. If it seems that you’re not getting through to others, then you may need to be a little clearer in your communication and more realistic in your expectations! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 25, 33, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Justin Timberlake, Norman Mailer, Carol Channing, Nolan Ryan, Phil Collins, Suzanne Pleshette, Minnie Driver, Portia de Rossi, Richard Gephardt

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

The movements of the planets suggest difficult times ahead for Elle Fanning. Although she remains as talented as ever, the negative influence from Saturn suggests that her career is about to hit a major roadblock!

