TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

At some point your heart will tell itself what to do. — Achaan Chah

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The crow that mimics a cormorant is drowned. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A happy person is one not trapped by fame and fortune.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The rest of this month will continue to be easy going, apart from one or two minor and temporary blips, but it’s all change come early March. April sees a little friction within the family. Respecting your responsibilities will resolve this. As the summer arrives you will begin to feel a certain degree of frustration or lack of direction. This will manifest as a feeling as though you’re wasting your talents, especially towards the end of July, when you feel as though you’re in a rut. However, things pick up a great deal in September, as planetary influences will be bringing so many fresh opportunities for you that you’ll be spoilt for choice! December will bring in a new romance, although you’re likely to meet under less than romantic circumstances, but after Christmas you’ll need to make sure you concentrate on all the positive things that have happened over the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Both romance and friends could cause some difficult tensions, but not half as much as someone either trying to tease some information from you or trying to take up too much of your time. But count to ten before you react, because they could have something useful to say! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 33, 37, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You will start to come back to reality as the influences on your ruling planet move away. With the moon’s influence strengthening, you’ll find that you’re more in touch with your emotions, which is just as well, since a romantic encounter is likely. That should bring you back to Earth with a bump! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications will provide minor problems today: expect delayed or misdirected letters through the post; there could be misunderstandings and confusion at work or school and even the most carefully planned evening out might go awry. The trick is to laugh these mishaps off and you’ll see how unimportant they are! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is likely to be one of those days that can’t quite decide whether it’s a good day or a bad one. A friend is likely to exasperate you today, but money is looking very strong, and while you’ll be feeling as though you’re walking through treacle today you’ll actually achieve a great deal! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 26, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The positive influence of the moon will be enhanced, thanks to the planetary positions and you’ll be on top form today. You’ll be looking to spend as much time around other people as possible and you will find that your warm nature is just what people need right now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It could almost be described as the perfect day for you today: friends will be fun and will provide the laughs and romance is looking extremely positive too. To top it off there’s a chance that you’ll have a bit of luck with money! A rare and long overdue good day for you! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 27, 33, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A series of fairly powerful influences will be directing your energies today and they point to a very single minded pursuit of something. Be warned though, that you are likely to annoy others if you are too inflexible in your determination to do things your way. Keep people on side by paying attention! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 22, 30, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that you are feeling more energized and are developing a more down to earth attitude in terms of life in general. This more practical mood is thanks to a negative aspect shifting away today, but in terms of love and romance your head is still firmly in the clouds! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 27, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A minor negative aspect could be the cause of your restlessness, particularly this afternoon. Instead of ignoring it, face it head on and you’ll find that that you have become too preoccupied with the boring stuff recently. Take on a new interest, a new challenge or plan a short trip to enliven yourself again! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 34, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It seems that you’ll have some great ideas, but if you’re too assertive about them it could lead to tension with your work colleagues or your school pals. The best way for you to deal with this surplus of fire energy is to let off some steam in some demanding sports activity, like indoor rock climbing or tennis! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 25, 39

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A minor communication problem, most likely with a family member, will cause a slight blip in an otherwise positive day. The problem will be easily resolved but you might feel those little resentments building up over the day. Find some positive release for these, like aromatherapy, and your mood will improve no end! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 26, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Harmony is the word of the day for you as long as you keep a check on your temper, because you could possibly clash with a friend. So don’t let yourself get drawn into any arguments. It is a good day for doing something creative that replenishes your earth energy. Why not have a go at something like sculpture? Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 13, 20, 29, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Tiger Woods, Bert Parks, Tracy Ullman, Michael Nesmith, Davy Jones, Del Shannon, Bo Diddley, LeBron James, Laila Ali, Matt Lauer, Tracey Ullman

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Anne Hathaway is becoming a watchword for simple elegance in terms of style and the planets suggest that her fashion sense could also bring her new fortunes – a clothing label may be in store for her?