TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You can muffle the drum, and you can loosen the strings of the lyre, but who shall command the skylark not to sing? — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you want your dreams to come true, don’t sleep. — Yiddish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The superior man does not, even for the space of a single meal, act contrary to virtue.

MOON PHASE: Full Moon

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s going to be a day of two halves for everyone; for you the main source of tension will be over romance. A disappointment or some unwelcome news could dampen your morning, but be patient Aries, because by the afternoon the matter should fade away again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 37, 42, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re likely to be in a fretful mood this morning, and you’re quite likely to perceive the first half of the day as a ‘bad hair’ day. By the afternoon something will happen to make you feel good about yourself, but in the meantime, you can rely on the support of friends to help you keep going! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 29, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Think before you speak, especially during the first half of the day, because, unusually for you, you’re likely to put your foot in it with a friend. This friend will be also affected by the temporary planetary formation, and might just overreact to what will be a simple mistake. Tread carefully! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 People born under the sign of Cancer can sometimes be a little touchy, so this morning make sure that you drink some chamomile tea, to disperse those negative thoughts and keep you focused. The afternoon will introduce a little bit of insight and clarity over a confusing matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 18, 25, 37, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Sometimes it’s actually better not to delve to deep; sometimes it’s wise to accept the surface level rather than searching for hidden meanings. Bear this in mind today, Leo; if you go looking for deeper meanings you might end up feeling rather frustrated. Today, just go with the flow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Cash matters will need a careful eye this morning. It could be that you receive an invoice or reminder during the first half of the day. Don’t ignore it, because the planets will ease the pressure by the afternoon. Someone you can trust will be only too happy to offer some sound advice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 25, 31, 35, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romantic matters are likely to cause you a slight headache this afternoon. The Venus/moon opposition remains all day, so you’ll need to guard against being a little too one-sided or dismissive. The key message you need to take on board for today is listen, hear, and inwardly digest! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a danger today that you’ll be too inclined to accept the surface level, and too tempted to take the easiest route. However, the planets suggest that this won’t be the best approach, because a work or school matter will require a little more thought and consideration! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 29, 34, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A friend’s uncharacteristic moodiness or silence could set you a little on edge, especially this morning. Everyone is likely to be feeling fractious, including you, so don’t take what you assume to be their disapproval to heart. By the afternoon there should be an opportunity to clear the air again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 32, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re known to be a very level-headed sign, but today your usually balanced views could be set off-kilter. Don’t rush to leap to someone’s defense straight away; don’t jump in if you witness an act of unfairness without first knowing the facts. All is not as it seems today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 26, 32, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A craving for freedom and the need to stretch your wings could feel quite strong this morning, which is likely to impact on your work or school duties. Try and take comfort in the fact that it’s the weekend and that brings you an ideal opportunity to explore the world around you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 29, 37, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today is not a day to visit the mall; today is not a good day to dip into your savings with a view to buying just one or two pieces, because today, Pisces, you’re likely to blow the lot! Restraint and common sense will probably fly out of the window if you see something that you really like! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 28, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Chad Brannon, Jeff Hardy, Deborah Gibson, Itzhak Perlman, Zack Ward, Debbie Gibson, Richard Gere, James Coburn, Marcia Clark

