These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Thinking is the talking of the soul with itself. — Plato

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

God gave teeth; He will give bread. — Lithuanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Failure is the mother of success.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you can avoid heavy dialogue then you may be able to side- step the effects of the full moon. What you don’t need is others making any demands on you. It’s a good day for gentle leisure pursuits. It’s not such a great day for any involved discussions that center on commitment issues! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to be cool-headed. It may feel as though someone is trying to ‘muscle’ in on something you regard as your space, but it might be that you’re being a little touchy. As difficult as it may be, try not to let a small glimmer of mistrust influence an otherwise pleasant vibe! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 26, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may feel as though responsibilities or assignments are taking up too much of your time. It’s also likely that a practical or material plan could develop small but time- consuming complications, which won’t help. However, a workable balance between the two is possible! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 32, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day that may seem to generate a relaxed and unhurried pace. However, there may be an important or outstanding issue to address before you can take full advantage of this. It may help to get your priorities straight. Don’t leave it for someone to finally lose patience! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 14, 26, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be a day to take note of any friendly introductions, since they could lead into some gentle but permanent changes to your social zone. Although this is unlikely to develop into anything more you might feel a little confused about one particular individual to begin with! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 31, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to the full moon you’re likely to become a little more outgoing and iron-willed when it comes to various key areas. Demonstrating a little independence is one thing; expecting everyone else to follow suit is something else again. Try not to be too pushy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 11, 20, 26, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While a bubbly vibe will dominate there could be a lot more to extract from the day. It’s likely that a social event will bring you into contact with someone who will open your ears or eyes to new possibilities on one particular front. It could be that this indirectly benefits romance! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 20, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Unusually for a meticulous sign you could find that you allow minor lapses when it comes to practical/material matters. Perhaps your mind will be elsewhere. Don’t focus on something that can’t be changed: if there’s a slight control issue, then try a more subtle tactic! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 20, 21, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you could drive yourself a little too hard and at a pace that doesn’t allow for pauses or corrections. Being self-critical can be constructive, but it will need to be balanced with some positives. Concentrate more on your strengths and less on how others may or may not perceive you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 16, 26, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You can make the most of the full moon by being flexible and by adjusting your expectations according to the general flux. If you try and stick rigidly to the status-quo, especially when it comes to established practices and/or routines, then you may find that the lunar vibe won’t be so cooperative! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 15, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’ll be in a sociable mood and will feel the need to conclude the weekend on a high note. However, in the process you’ll be inclined to spend a little too much cash and/or overindulge in other areas too. If you want to generate a relaxed, light- hearted vibe, then exercise a little restraint! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 32, 37

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’ll certainly be possible to take advantage of the good-mood vibe and arrange something cozy and romantic for this evening. Singles might commit a very minor blunder on the romance front, but this is likely to actually have a positive effect of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 27, 36, 40, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Martina Hingis, Deborah Kerr, Fran Drescher, Eric Stoltz, Jenna Elfman, Johnny Mathis, Kieran Culkin, Dominique Moceanu, Lacey Chabert, Marty Stuart

