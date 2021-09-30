These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Thinking is the talking of the soul with itself. — Plato

From praise, as from a shadow, a man is neither bigger nor smaller. — Danish Proverb

Failure is the mother of success.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with attention being focused on the more material things in life. However, although your cash flow looks positive throughout the year there will still be a need to keep a sensible eye on your overall budget, especially after the New Year. Even so, you will still be able to enjoy the stylish new spring collection! Towards the middle of the year there is a chance of some serious conflict in an important relationship. The planets at this time may make it difficult for either of you to step back. It will be important to try and stay calm. If you can achieve this, then the lingering influence of Mercury will soften your responses. Autumn’s planets change the focus again to work or school; a change of career or advance is looking likely!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The benevolent vibe may well lead you to presume that you’re on the right track when it comes to an emotional matter. That said; it’s also a day where you may be inclined to undo a good or positive course of action based on a (possibly groundless) assumption. Take care with sweeping statements! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Planetary transits may well be inspirational and you’re likely to be a little more guarded than most, especially when it comes to noting any potential pitfalls when it comes to practical and routine matters. However, do take some time to reconsider a small risk: don’t be lulled into a false sense of security! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 33, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might feel that today’s vibe contains a more liberating quality. It’s possible that a previously closed option may open up again, particularly when it comes to personal matters. All that said; it may not be wise to ignore the subtly obstructive undercurrent. It’s a day to take your time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 30, 37, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary transits have the capacity to help you improve personal and domestic matters, if you don’t get too hung up on minor details. If you come across a potentially taxing and/or time-consuming opportunity, don’t automatically assume that there’s no benefit to be gained! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 32, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications should improve and as a result you could have a decent chance to clear the air or reach some mutual understandings, particularly in your relationships. In addition; an opportunity could open up, possibly an unexpected one. Take care that you don’t get bogged down with minutiae! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 24, 31, 40, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While a fresher vibe will seem to offer a boost to more formal arrangements and financial matters, don’t ignore the tense undercurrent. A minor distraction on a personal level may crop up in a moment of poor timing. In addition to this, you may be a little inclined be a little inflexible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you want to focus on the simpler and more straightforward matters, then fresh planetary transits will provide a reasonable level of support. However; when it comes to a separate and pricklier issue, most likely connected to the recent past, it’s possible that good timing will count just as much as being sensitive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 37, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary transits are likely to switch the focus to the past, with an accent on emotional or romantic matters. The end result could be a subtle or muted second chance at something. The effort and work entailed in backtracking a little may seem unappealing, but it could be worth it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 22, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may need to slow down a trace. Planetary transits will bring a freer vibe, but this may not be great for unravelling any confused or mixed feelings on the romance front. Additionally; it may be prudent to avoid a specific matter that would be best left alone for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 23, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While planetary transits may seem to open up the possibilities in career terms, a conflicting Venus/Neptune mix could have the effect of distorting minor developments. Something you hear may not be all that it seems, either. By the same token, take care when it comes to apparently new information! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 14, 21, 30, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Effervescent planetary transits suggest that you may be prepared to take a bit of a gamble over ‘bending the rules’ slightly when it comes to personal matters. A certain amount of caution wouldn’t go amiss! As an aside; don’t be too pushy when it comes to an emotional issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 27, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The airy moon is likely to point towards some useful guidelines with regard to a recent personal matter. However, the answers may not be as clear-cut as you assume. While you may need to bear in mind that it may not be the best day for impressive results, don’t automatically write off small shifts or changes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 35, 41

Famous people born on your birthday include: Martina Hingis, Deborah Kerr, Fran Drescher, Eric Stoltz, Jenna Elfman, Johnny Mathis, Kieran Culkin, Dominique Moceanu, Lacey Chabert, Marty Stuart

Margot Robbie has very definite plans to focus on what she would regard as serious acting. However, while the planets do indicate the opportunity for serious success they also suggest that this will only come through a change in movie choices for Margot!

