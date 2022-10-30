Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To reach a great height a person needs to have great depth. Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

No one can see their reflection in running water. It is only in still water that we can see. — Taoist Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When you have faults, do not fear to abandon them.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a strong suggestion of a bright idea, which is likely to emerge from something not so positive. This unlikely to be on a grand scale; this is more likely to revolve around quite a mundane or routine issue. Your window of opportunity may be a brief one, so don’t waver for too long! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 31, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you can get past a communication glitch, then it is highly likely that your efforts will be recognized. There is a boost of some sort to enjoy in your day-to-day routine, although this may develop unexpectedly. All that said; a romantic distraction could undo some good work! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 17, 25, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a tendency to be a little secretive or uncommunicative. In addition, a slightly suspicious vibe may well develop. It’s certainly a day to figure out what precisely is bothering you in order to take the most constructive action. It could be a simple case of crossed wires somewhere! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A positive event or development on the work front is likely to provide a slight boost one way or another, which could have a positive, indirect effect in other key areas of your life. That said; don’t let it go to your head later on. Strategies that work in the morning hours may not be great for certain issues in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 22, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slightly high-maintenance vibe about. There may well be a surge of energy and motivation for most Lions. A glimpse on the immediate horizon may well be the initial incentive. That said; you may just need to accept today’s rather plodding pace with a resigned shrug! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 14, 21, 30, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be in a particularly reflective mood. Getting to the root of one particular matter may require a rethink on your part. Making a perceptive observation should pave the way for some much needed commitment, whether that is in terms of a friendship, or in terms of romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 33, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The lunar configurations are likely to apply a sense of slight pressure. While you’ll be eager to see an ongoing matter resolved as quickly as possible, there may be minor obstacles to clear. It may be a useful strategy to pause and check why there seems to be this urge to rush a particular process! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 20, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may need to strike the right balance between assertiveness and discretion, especially if you’re dealing with those who set the rules. It’s also a day to be certain of the facts first; otherwise you could find that you have to do some back-pedaling by the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 18, 21, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The slight air of lethargy suggests that you may need to be a little firm or stand your ground if you wish to see visible results by the end of the day. You may need to circumvent the marginally obstructive vibe, given that well-meaning colleagues could cause a few minor delays! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 15, 28, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today is likely to bring a slightly stubborn streak on the emotional front. The moon in Taurus won’t be very reliable and it’s possible that there may be a minor letdown to negotiate or resolve. The best strategy you can apply will be a calm approach. Let someone else figure out where they went wrong! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 27, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Something that perhaps threatens to drag on could develop. While it’s not a day to postpone important tasks, this particular issue should be dealt with preferably in the afternoon, but before the evening, when additional influences may complicate matters unnecessarily! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be something of a choice or dilemma to contemplate. While it’s a problem that only you can resolve, you shouldn’t dismiss any useful advice. If you hear your friends expressing doubts, engage with their views: chances are that you’ll be having similar misgivings! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 34, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Grace Slick, Henry Winkler, Charles Martin Smith, Kevin Pollak, Harry Hamlin, Jessica Marquez, Gavin Rossdale, Kathleen Cody, Diego Armando Maradona

