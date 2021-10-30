These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

To reach a great height a person needs to have great depth. Anonymous

Who gossips to you will gossip of you. — Turkish Proverb

When you have faults, do not fear to abandon them.

Happy Birthday! The months will start with a lure to the unknown; your fascination with this topic could distract you too much from the present though, and be responsible for some missed opportunities. Romance bodes well, as long as you don’t try too hard and don’t let people smother you. Try and keep the fun in any potential relationship. A certain lack of self discipline could become an issue late in the year; don’t overindulge and don’t let negative people drag you down with them.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Given the rather fickle vibe, do watch what you say today. There’s a slight propensity to overreact to good news and/or take a rather one-sided view to incoming information. It may help to bear in mind the well-known counsel: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could slip into a rather inconsistent mood today, thanks to the slightly volatile vibe. It will be best to bear this in mind when it comes to a proposed U-turn or reversal of a previous idea or suggestion. It’s perhaps not a day to fall for vague assurances without some kind of guarantee! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 29, 30, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Given it’s a day where you may over-estimate your influence in certain interactions, it may be best to put personal feelings aside. With this in mind, do avoid being overly critical with others, since it is possible that your responses will be reflected back at you, sooner or later! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 22, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A rather inconsistent vibe may descend today and linger for a few days. You may need to resist slightly thoughtless impulses and snap-decisions. If there’s something you’re not quite decided about, then give it more time. This may apply as much to the emotional zone as it does to the material one! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 31, 36, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your day is likely to be the inverse of most people’s, in that there’s a strong possibility that someone may try to get you to guarantee something which is beyond your immediate control. That said; whether it’ll be better to be utterly honest or not is likely to be a judgment-call! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 20, 22, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The overriding vibe may well be a little confusing and not abundantly clear, so proceed with caution when it comes to incoming news. Keep assumptions to a minimum and recheck your facts, if necessary. It may not be a wise idea to postpone a possibly time-consuming matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 34, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a vibe that will encourage a slightly short-sighted approach, the start of the week could set you up for a bit of a fall. Common sense is likely to be in short supply, especially where work and practical matters are concerned. Stick with what you know and understand! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 32, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not the best day. A few awkward influences may well encourage a more one-sided approach to a specific, possibly tricky issue. Do take care with numbers and figures, because while you may be convinced that you know what you’re doing, it’s definitely a day where little mistakes will slip by unnoticed! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 29, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Rather unreliable influences, which will be noticeable from the start, may zone in on a practical matter. It’s a day where you’re likely to have plenty of ideas but not enough willpower to act on those ideas. Others will help, but their patience may run out if you’re seen to be doing little! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 22, 26, 30, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The start of the week is likely to bring a rather loud vibe, which some might call hot-air. Real issues may get sidelined as non- issues come to the forefront. You don’t need to be fiercely vigilant about this; just be a little guarded and be prepared to ask the right questions! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 21, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The overriding vibe is likely to be the metaphorical equivalent of idle-gossip. As with other signs, ‘brilliant’ solutions to certain dilemmas or problems could bear a little more critical scrutiny. In addition; it’s possible that one specific matter will become clearer given time, but you may not be prepared to wait! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 26, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A competitive edge could settle in for the day, and you could unintentionally apply pressure to those around you, especially when it comes to work colleagues. Not only will it be very easy to create a little friction, you could find that this ‘drive to win’ puts you at a slight disadvantage! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 32, 35, 40

Famous people born on your birthday include: Grace Slick, Henry Winkler, Charles Martin Smith, Kevin Pollak, Harry Hamlin, Jessica Marquez, Gavin Rossdale, Kathleen Cody, Diego Armando Maradona

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

