These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When saving for old age, be sure to put away a few pleasant thoughts. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

You can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep. — Navajo Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is not necessary to light a candle to the sun.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a change of image or a complete make-over, as you begin to pay more attention to the way people see you. The material things in life will become very important, but you’ll feel less easy talking about your feelings, especially when your ruling planet is negatively aspected to Uranus, at this time you’ll be inclined to brood and dwell on things rather than sharing any day-to-day problems. A close friend, most likely a water sign, will be important in helping you through this phase around this time, but don’t worry, because by December things will be picking up nicely as a sense of adventure overcomes you. This mood will continue well into the New Year, when you’re likely to discover a whole new direction in life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The day is likely to be marked with a drive to clear up and clear out any back-log or overdue chores, tasks or duties. New and possibly invigorating incoming information will be your motivating factor. That said; there is only so much you can do: trying to achieve the impossible will only cause you stress! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 13, 26, 31, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A tricky Mars/sun aspect may whittle at good intentions or impact negatively on your will-power. While communications seem to flow easier you could find that the ideas are a little stodgy. However, this is a fabulous day to revisit any existing ideas that never got beyond the paperwork stage! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 16, 21, 38, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Shifting planets will calm down the mood, especially if the pressure is on. Supportive offers, guidance and advice certainly have enough of an inspirational slant to get you to reconsider or reassess a taxing matter with a more confident attitude. Alternative routes and methods might just work! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Softening influences bode well for platonic relationships, but if it’s a day where you need to demonstrate unwavering determination, then you might need to rethink your priorities, because it’s not the sort of dynamic day where you can make great strides; it’s more a gentle step-by-step day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 34, 45, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The lunar influences are likely to give you a fair bit of clout, but with a few downsides. Communications aren’t brilliantly aspected when it comes to friendships, and money matters may be touched with a little poor luck too. Romance, on the other hand, may be the prime beneficiary of the dazzling Jupiter/sun aspect! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 29, 31, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications are both watery and a little too vague. There’s a chance that you may even feel a little overwhelmed by a romantic development. That said; a throw-away comment may well have a positive angle which shouldn’t be dismissed indefinitely. Store it away! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 22, 26, 33, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is likely to be the balanced, thoughtful kind of day you maybe wished you’d experienced yesterday. People will be far more inclined to hear what you’re saying, so keep it positive and avoid referring back to recent gripes. A warm-hearted and generous approach on your part is the way to go! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 27, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There will be an abundance of watery aspects re-energizing relationships on various levels, but you may well feel a little left. Perhaps it will seem as though everyone else is making headway and forging connections, while you’re standing still. Perhaps you need to make the first move! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 25, 29, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may find that the day is scattered with silly misunderstandings that, as they build up, become a definite source of irritation. Perhaps it’s a question of being a little too far-sighted; perhaps you’ll be bracing yourself for glitches that are unlikely to occur. It’s a day to recognize the numerous positives! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 23, 31, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The shifting solar aspects have an upside and a downside. On the upside you’ll find the ideas flow much more easily, but on the downside, there may be a tendency towards occasion flights of fancy too. It’s crucial to recognize the distinction between a constructive idea and an unworkable one! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 22, 29, 34, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s bold, audacious impulses should be equalized with more balanced thinking and a tendency to stick with it, even if the odds aren’t looking great, making this is a great time to tackle existing chores/duties. That said; given the softer vibes, it’s also a good day to tackle an emotional matter too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting influences may have a very subtle impact to start with. There may be a slight under-current in the day’s proceedings. You could feel that somehow, one seemingly unimportant matter has eclipsed and overtaken a seemingly important issue, which may result in a back to the drawing board moment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 27, 33, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ben Stiller, David Mamet, Billy Idol, Mandy Patinkin, Dick Clark, Des’ree, Ivan Rodriguez, Kaley Cuoco, Bo Jackson, Clay Aiken

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Beyoncé is enjoying spending more time with family lately. However, the movement of Jupiter tells us that she will be tempted by a new commercial opportunity this side of the New Year!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.