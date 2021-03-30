These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Those of us who refuse to risk and grow get swallowed up by life. — Patty Hansen

Better a lie that soothes than a truth that hurts. — Czech Proverb

Better a diamond with a flaw than a pebble without one.

Happy birthday! The months ahead will be dominated by internal conflict and a need for some dramatic changes in one particular relationship. It is important that relationship issues are dealt with effectively before the end of the summer months while key planets are favorable. The autumn will see internal tensions dominating. These should be seen as a positive factor since they will be driving you to make some definite decisions regarding your key life goals. In the New Year someone close to you may seem to trying to hold you back. The best way to deal with this is to keep calm and try to explain why it is important for you to take this new direction in your life.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The prevailing vibe could put you in an overly defensive mood. Don’t over analyze minor issues, since there may well be a couple of minor improvements to focus on. A wise voice may well give you some useful pointers in the right direction and a specific complication may begin to straighten out too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 35, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The day may promise more than it can deliver. Grand schemes or ambitious new ideas may seem entirely workable in the initial stages, but may not stand up to closer scrutiny. In addition; there is likely to be some kind of metaphorical hidden-cost to factor into a specific choice or decision! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 38, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a subtle planetary clash. The airy vibe will advocate action, while the watery vibe will encourage you to test, measure and analyze every step. It’s not the most objective, impartial day and you could end up feeling a little swamped, especially when it comes to the unspoken or tactic rules! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 41, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Unreliable influences suggest that you may either get the wrong end of the stick, or you may receive some news that is at best a little one-sided, especially when it comes to a day-to-day development. There’s a strong hint that avoidance-tactics may be partly responsible for a minor but resolvable impasse! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 29, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Since there are various changes working through the planets, it may be tempting to try and speed up these changes. However, given the day’s highly impulsive vibe, it could be a better strategy to let things to develop at their own pace. Career matters may well require a steady, patient approach! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 38, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you’re not likely to view any progress in a positive way at all. An element of overly high expectations could be the reason why. Just bear in mind that colleagues and friends can only do so much for so long, especially if your to-do list is a little too uncompromising! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 29, 35, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slightly resistant vibe about, especially if you experience a change of heart over an emotionally-based development. It may be hard convincing others of your aims and intentions, particularly if those aims are not in keeping with your usual style. Being overly stubborn may not help your cause! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 25, 33, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may feel that it’s the right time to take action with regard to a recent setback or development. However, it may be best to wait for just one more day before tackling this. A decision that’s been hard to make may develop subtle complications. It could be simply a matter of perception! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 26, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a subtle vibe of disapproval about. It’s possible that someone may be overly quick to point out potential errors and glitches in your methods, whilst ignoring possible faults in theirs. It’s a day to stand back and wait for others to notice, which they will – eventually! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 31, 36, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day in which you may well start off with firm resolve and good intentions. However, subtly shifting influences could be a little disruptive on one front. Don’t allow what will be a minor setback to reverse your good mood. It’s certainly a day to have a second go before giving up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 34, 42, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly edgy mood could creep up on you as the hours progress. Try to recognize what the day has to offer, rather than focusing on what may be absent. An optimistic approach will serve you well; by the same token, a negative one could result in a missed opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 25, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Slightly insular influences may well encourage a slightly insular outlook for many Pisceans, which could be interpreted by others as marginally selfish. It’s a day to be a little more inclusive – or at least attempt to be more inclusive. The evening may well usher in a sudden realization! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 38, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Eric Clapton, Warren Beatty, Celine Dion, Scott Moffatt, Norah Jones, Paul Reiser

Sophie Turner achieved fame through Game of Thrones, but the planets tell us that Sophie has ambitions beyond acting and that she is likely to be highly successful in her plans!

