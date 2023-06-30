Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Adversity introduces a man to himself. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The best answer to anger is silence. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Laws are useless when men are pure, unenforceable when men are corrupt.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The fiery vibe will work in your favor. Yesterday’s vigor should be softened somewhat with humor and warmth, making this a day to address any short-term matters on the emotional front. If something is dragging you down, then look to the late afternoon for support or assistance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The vibe of the moon is likely to have you playing catch-up throughout the day. There’s certainly a sense of pressure during the daylight hours. Setting difficult standards may increase the pressure. However, your best strategy will be to adopt a fair – as in neutral – approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If yesterday’s vibes were a little too excitable then today should feel a little more restrained. One minor and unexpected fluke, when you least expect it, could brighten your morning. However, the early afternoon onwards won’t be so lucky. Bear this in mind when it comes to a possibly obvious choice! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 30, 38, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The general trend will be towards sedate and slow, compared to the previous days. A quiet relaxing day is no bad thing. However If you find it difficult to settle into this calm vibe, then it may be that you need to have the last word on a particular matter. The planets suggest that you wait a while! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 27, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a chance that some people may recognize a slight edge of selfishness in your actions. The lunar influences won’t assist good communication, so it is up to you to check whether you’re still in tune with others, or whether you’re actually on the wrong track altogether! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The fiery vibe will provide a burst of mental energy, which will benefit longer-term plans, if you can stick with thinking that far ahead. However, it’s likely that you’ll be easily distracted by something that may not be the astounding success you would hope. Cash matters require caution! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 20, 29, 38

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Any complications in romance should start to ease, but don’t expect all the answers just yet. The early evening will be the most constructive time for any romance-related dialogue, so use the daytime hours to forge ahead elsewhere. One particular exchange may not go quite the way you expect though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 24, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rethink or a fresh perspective is what is on offer, thanks to useful influences. This new and helpful way of thinking is most likely to be in relation to an ongoing problem or dilemma – this may even be as recent as yesterday. That said; the answer might not what you expect! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You are likely to be torn between balancing the needs of a romantic matter against the needs of a relative or friend. This minor, but irritating conflict of interests could tax your levels of patience and humor. The most workable strategy may be to try and please both sides a little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Incoming information could be useful, but not in the way you initially think. Anything that advocates the slightest risk on the practical/material plane should be viewed with healthy skepticism. One a side-note, there may be a change of plan, which could lead to something very beneficial! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 38, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a slightly flatter day on most fronts. That said; the fiery influences are likely to peak during the late afternoon to early evening, which bodes well for light-hearted romantic matters. It’s certainly not a day to go looking for depth or meaning. It’s more a day to accept things as they are! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 37, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to be in a rather feisty mood, thanks to the fiery moon. You may well know that you’re right over a certain matter, most likely finance-related. However, proving your point may not ease the problem; nor will getting into any kind of dialogue that could lead to a stalemate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 32, 43, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lena Horne, Harry Blackstone Jr., Leonard Whiting, Fantasia Barrino, Sam E. Goldberg, Vincent D”Onofrio, Tony Musante, Mike Tyson, Buddy Rich, Florence Ballard

