TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Adversity introduces a man to himself. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If everyone gives one thread, the poor man will have a shirt. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Laws are useless when men are pure, unenforceable when men are corrupt.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a minor moment of drama in the earlier part of the day, thanks to the watery moon, but this should fade in the afternoon. If you get the feeling that you’re working against a slightly uncooperative vibe when tackling something, then leave it until the early evening, if possible! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s quite possible that you’ll feel a little sensitive during the daylight hours. Since the general mood is likely to lift as the hours progress, you might want to schedule your social time for the latter part of the day. The evening may also see a pleasant, if unexpected development close to home! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 30, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Shifting lunar influences may well impact on romance. It’s possible that you’ll be inclined to play it cool. However, if you reject this approach, then you may actually generate the result you want. The evening will be the best time to be a little more open and a little more communicative! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 20, 28, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Since the general vibe of the day will shift from being brisk and efficient before the late afternoon and infinitely warmer in the evening, your best strategy will be to deal with an ongoing matter accordingly. An unexpected contact may require a cool headed response to begin with! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 35, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences are likely to radiate a bubblier and livelier vibe as the day progresses. That said; this may generate a slightly careless approach. It’s possible that you’ll allow an ongoing responsibility or commitment to slide. It’ll be important, especially during the first half of the day, to pay attention to detail! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you’ll be a lot more persuasive than you realize when it comes to a potentially fickle or unreliable development during the earlier part of the day. This may be related to incoming information and even though it’s the weekend this could be work-based! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a shifting vibe your certainty or conviction over a specific matter may wane and waver in the afternoon. This could be connected to the material zone. The planets indicate new information, which make you think. That said; it still may not be the right time to act! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may need to actively slow the pace down and resist the bubblier vibes from the late afternoon onwards. Money-related choices and decisions won’t be so favorably-aspected from this point on. If you’re planning a sociable or romantic evening, then you may need to discreetly watch the cash-flow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 22, 30, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you’re likely to rebel against any sense of seriousness, and it’s possible you’ll attempt to introduce a little light-hearted fun a little too soon. In doing so, you may overlook something important close to home. It’s also a day to stick to outstanding promises too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 33, 37, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The morning vibe will be governed by the moon in Scorpio and high sensitivity levels may still be present. A decision that you would normally make objectively may well be quite draining. A swift change of mind (and mood) later in the day could really confuse someone close! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 28, 31, 34, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Shifting influences suggest that although emotional issues may be a little sensitive, the mood will gradually soften. A misunderstanding can be put right. It’s not the best day for romance as such, but it is a good day to let others know that you really do appreciate them! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 21, 30, 39, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting influences suggest that you might benefit from a little space later in the day so get the chores/tasks out of the way as soon as you can. Don’t leave things till the last minute: scribble down a to-do list and include the timings so that nothing suddenly crops up again! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 36, 42, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lena Horne, Harry Blackstone Jr., Leonard Whiting, Fantasia Barrino, Sam E. Goldberg, Vincent D”Onofrio, Tony Musante, Mike Tyson, Buddy Rich, Florence Ballard

