











These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Adversity introduces a man to himself. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The best answer to anger is silence. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Laws are useless when men are pure, unenforceable when men are corrupt.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a dent in your confidence, thanks to Saturn, but this will be a time when money is looking good. Taking on a new creative interest will give you an amazing boost. Not only will you generate a sense of pride, which will have excellent knock on effects in terms of work or school, but you’re also likely to meet some interesting people too! It will also come in useful in the winter, because work or school is likely to take over a little bit too much; make sure you reserve enough time to enjoy yourself and recharge your batteries. April is looking positively frantic, with the planetary formations going haywire! This will affect everyone, but for you, as the planets start to spread out again, it indicates a period of inactivity and indecisiveness that will swiftly be followed by some firm and life changing resolutions. Go for it!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You will feel the effects of your ruling planet when money issues take center stage today: there’s a danger that you could become a little too cash focused in your attempt to gain more. However it looks like you’ll get what you want; although there’s a risk you’ll upset a couple of people. Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 28, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A certain frame of mind that will govern your actions today will be primarily thanks to the influence of Mars! You’ll be ready to top everyone else at work or school as your ambitions kick into overdrive, and in terms of romance you won’t settle for second best Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 19, 26, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It should be a fairly relaxed day. However, someone rather aloof and enigmatic is likely to catch your eye. Be careful though, you are likely to be impulsive and excitable today; try and keep calm so you can see which way the land lies before you reveal your feelings. Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 23, 29, 31, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is looking like it’s going to be a demanding day for you, with the focus on stress at work or school thanks to the influence of Neptune, which will make you ultra sensitive to other people. However, someone nearby will be able to offer a shoulder to lean on, which will turn out to be a real blessing! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 32, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to a prickly angle to the day, resurfacing problems may be a little more difficult to identify, especially when it comes to work-related matters. It’s perhaps a question of pinning them down in order to resolve them. All that said; don’t rush decisions and don’t feel obliged to commit to anything! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 31, 35, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today brings a rather persistent energy that has the capacity to get things done efficiently and without fuss. However; as with many other signs, there may be a need to undo something first. In addition; know when it’s wise to decline something and resist the temptation to rush an important task! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 26, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The corrective vibe is very likely to usher in a highly reliable mood. That said; don’t take this as the green light to start something new, particularly if there are loose ends to be tended. Do bear in mind that it will still be too easy to let certain obligations slide and it won’t be so easy to recover lost ground! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 21, 27, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 New information is likely to feature in what could be a minor reversal with regard to something from earlier in the week. It may not be the best news you’ve heard, but work with it. It may help you to rethink something that you previously saw in an all-or- nothing way! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Ongoing practical and material matters may require a second look. The corrective vibe may be tempting to ignore, but do be careful with implementing any new or additional changes, particularly if there are some matters still left to deal with. Take care with verbal agreements too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 31, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s perhaps a day where you may need to be a little more proactive, especially when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. A specific muddle or mix-up may benefit from a more realistic perspective. There’s a possibility of good news coming, but you may not recognize it immediately! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today’s sturdier vibe has the capacity to address or remedy an everyday development from earlier in the week. The only downside may be that you need to observe a rather strict time limit or deadline. Don’t be tempted to cut any corners though, no matter how easy it may seem! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 28, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may well be quite difficult to resist a marginally introspective view. That said; while it’ll be difficult to get started, making the first move may well work out at a later point. With regard to one matter, quite possibly a personal one, it may help to defer any decisive action until Sunday! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 34, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lena Horne, Harry Blackstone Jr., Leonard Whiting, Fantasia Barrino, Sam E. Goldberg, Vincent D”Onofrio, Tony Musante, Mike Tyson, Buddy Rich, Florence Ballard

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Chris Martin may not be saying anything about it, but his astrological chart indicates that there is a very important new relationship in his life. There may be an announcement about it very soon!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.