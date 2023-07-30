Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Not enjoyment, and not sorrow, Is our destined end or way; But to act, that each tomorrow Finds us further than today. — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

First, secure an independent income, then practice virtue. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A dog won’t forsake his master because of his poverty; a son never deserts his mother for her homely appearance.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You might find that you’ll be feeling a little limited by your environment, thanks to the Mars/Pluto mix. You may be tempted to liven up what you perceive to be a slightly dull atmosphere. You may consider taking a slight risk, but it’s definitely a day to stay firmly within your comfort zone on various levels! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Cash matters may begin to appear very well-aspected, but a slight short-sightedness could distort your perspective. Any schemes related to money should have a get-out clause in place, just in case. By the same token, take extra care with finally-based agreements and contracts! Today’s Numbers: 1, 9, 13, 28, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A mixed vibe may well point you in the wrong direction today. There’s a tendency to over-analyze certain matters and attribute far too much importance to trivial developments. This trend could see the pressure building up and the more time you waste, the harder it will be to catch up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is likely to be one of those days where the morning vibe will be more cooperative than the afternoon one, which will see a slightly obstructive atmosphere develop. Those matters requiring a little lateral or creative input may seem to hit a slight block after lunch. Do what you can, as soon as you can. Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 18, 23, 30, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon will be radiating some slightly obstructive vibes throughout the day. There’s likely to be a certain amount of progress on the work front, but this should not be taken as a strong indicator to rely on luck when it comes to sorting out a separate matter on the personal front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 24, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The daytime hours may well see you being a little too opinionated at a point when you will really need more balance and sensitivity. This could be connected to your personal life. The evening hours may well correct a blunder on your part, but in a way that may strike you as slightly harsh or exacting! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 14, 25, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s highly likely that something you can normally leave alone will require some extra attention. This won’t be a brilliant day for you, but there is enough flexibility in the overall vibe to get around the minor problems. More time invested today could save you time later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 42, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Watch that you don’t take on too much, especially if your aim is to impress others, or even to impress one person. Overloading your work schedule or to-do list for the wrong reasons will just lead to stress. You could also take on something that will impact on your time beyond today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 24, 39, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be an element of competitiveness to deal with today. This trend could extend to your relationships in general, not just your work-based ones. If a minor misunderstanding develops between you and another, then do keep it in perspective: do not allow a trivial or temporary issue to take over! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 22, 31, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Work is likely to be the main focus of your day: specifically, an unexpected exchange might reveal an unintentional challenge. You may find the idea of starting again or taking a step back quite unappealing. While it might seem a better idea to throw the towel in you may need to persevere! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 18, 25, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Scattered influences are very likely to create a series of very minor glitches, which, if you ignore them, will soon mount up. You could oscillate between feeling in control and on top of everything, and feeling as though you’re falling behind. It may be a question of being efficient with your time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 31, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Awkward and slightly stodgy influences could have you dealing with some obstructive types but don’t assume that they’re being deliberately difficult. Communications may be a little misleading. Something said could be misinterpreted. It’s certainly a day to strive for clarity! Today’s Numbers: 1, 11, 28, 32, 41, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bradley Hargreaves, Delta Burke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul Anka, Lisa Kudrow, Tom Green, Hilary Swank

