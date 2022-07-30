These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Not enjoyment, and not sorrow, Is our destined end or way; But to act, that each to-morrow Finds us further than to-day. — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Speak of the devil and he appears. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A dog won’t forsake his master because of his poverty; a son never deserts his mother for her homely appearance.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets will exert the sort of vibes that are trivial, but irritating, making this one of those rather annoying days full of contradictions. Impulsive reactions should be resisted, but it’s possible that someone will try to hurry you along into making a rash decision. Stall for more time if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 24, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s one of those days where you may well cast an eye around to try and identify what’s bugging you. Negative feelings may linger long after a problem has been dealt with, but it’s possible that the ratio between two time-consuming matters will need to be readjusted into something that’s easier or more manageable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 29, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may be lacking energy and may feel the need to request some support. However, you may end up leaning on friends/relatives a little too much, given that it’s a day where the influences will be slightly fretful for everyone. Try to ease up and if necessary, do reciprocate the supportive gestures! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Slightly irritating influences imply a few glitches on the personal front. There may well be a communication gap to close before the end of the day. Don’t ignore incoming news and do respond where appropriate. You’ll certainly feel as though you have earned a slight breather! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 15, 22, 39, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where people may well be looking to you for some definite results. That said; there is a slight danger of falling behind in your work. Distractions may be fun or intriguing, but if you overindulge a tendency for the office gossip you could inadvertently upset a friend or colleague! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 30, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Personal wants and work demands could be on course for a slight clash. If your day is pretty time-pressured, or if deadlines are looming, then do put the social activities on hold. Get the work done before you shut-up shop. It’s possible to make the right impression, but you’ll need to be visible! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s possible that you’ll experience a slight sense of discord. If you’re being a little more impulsive, then you might need to cater for more cautious individuals. It’s also likely that you’ll need to treat relatives/friends with extra sensitivity too. It’s not the best day for throw-away comments or humor! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 31, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A practical or material matter may seem to hit a block. Either you will spot a potential problem or pitfall that no one else can see, or you’ll recognize a solution, but won’t feel confident enough to take charge. All that said; it’s not the best day to go against the grain. Wait a little while! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 36, 42, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Picky lunar influences may well bring a slightly uneasy vibe. Minor tensions on the work front can perhaps be traced back to a disconnected issue; most likely a financial or material matter. Don’t let it drift into the workplace. Deal with it at a point when there’s not too much pressure from others! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 29, 31, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may be feeling a little down. There may even be the slightest inkling that you have somehow missed out on something. It’s a day where the relaxing vibes will be in short supply, but if there is something like a lost opportunity, then you could get another chance later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 34, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You might find that you’re pulled in two directions; all the obligations of chores and duties will tug one way, while your need to do something a little less predictable will pull you another way. Communications are also a little off, so you may need to show willing more than anything! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 20, 29, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The day could be slightly misleading, thanks to lunar aspects, which may well encourage plenty of insightful thoughts and notions, but it won’t illuminate the best way forward. In fact, it’ll be all too easy to veer onto the wrong track altogether. Hold back when it comes to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 19, 24, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bradley Hargreaves, Delta Burke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul Anka, Lisa Kudrow, Tom Green, Hilary Swank

