Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others? — Martin Luther King Jr.

A little pot boils easily. — Dutch Proverb

Clear conscience never fears midnight knocking.

The months ahead are likely to start with some minor, but undeniably annoying communication problems. Car users should make sure that they don’t push their luck when the fuel gauge gets too low, while those who rely on public transport should double check the travel time-tables for last minute changes! The sun will provide the boost you need in the late spring, and meeting someone new looks highly likely, although this person isn’t destined to become more than a friend. Your romantic high will be after the summer months, although you won’t be ready for any real commitment just yet. New romances started in the winter are likely to fizzle out, but new romances started in the summer are likely to have some staying power!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The sun’s new position will add a little oomph into the day, while the evening’s influences may well bring a warmer vibe. That said; poor timing may be the thing to watch out for. It’s certainly a day to allocate yourself a little space so that you can change your mind and/or accept or reject something! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 39, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Breezy influences will be constructive to a point, but you may need to be disciplined enough to impose certain limits. Avoid being a little too liberal and/or generous, particularly where personal resources are concerned. This includes your cash, your time and possibly your ideas! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 20, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Clear communications in emotional matters are well aspected – in the sense that there’s a sincere vibe enabling some constructive dialogue. If a friendship or relationship has gone off the boil a little, then use today to get it back on track again. However, do be prepared to absorb possible criticism! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 22, 26, 34, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to be in a much livelier, happier mood, thanks to shifting influences. If you can channel this constructively, then you can probably have the best of both worlds with regard to a single issue. That said; it’s not the best day to be too daring and/or innovative! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 28, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A resourceful mood is likely to move in, thanks to highly charged influences. That said; it’s a day where you could be encouraged – possibly unfairly so – into taking on more and may start to feel as though you’re being penalized for being efficient. It’ll be best to address this firmly but calmly! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 31, 40, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There may well be surge of confidence on a day where everything seems set for cast-iron results and outcomes. However, it is possible that certain plans or schemes may well start to unravel a little, especially after lunch. The more resilient you are the more kudos you’ll earn! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 36, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Great ideas will be flowing but it’s how you communicate them that will make the difference. If you can present your ideas in a more restrained, understated way, then you will get others to listen and take on board your suggestions. It’s certainly not a day to embellish the facts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 11, 22, 36, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Receding influences in the afternoon should neutralize the heavier morning ones. Don’t be too dismayed if plans made early in the day need a certain amount of tweaking later on; just keep your cool. There could be a little good luck adding a little extra sparkle to the end of the day too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 22, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The angle is more logical than emotional. A solution to one specific matter may feel right, but the planets suggest that you may end up being a little dismissive or inflexible with others. This is likely to be a material/practical matter. It’s definitely a day to consider alternatives! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 23, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 After the last couple of iffy days you may actually reach a breakthrough moment; Thanks to brisk, capable influences you could have a very efficient day, where you could cut through the bulk with few problems. It’s a question of getting over that first hurdle: the starting point! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day will be an improvement on yesterday, in that you get a lot more freedom to do what you want, but there are still one or two minor pitfalls to avoid. An encounter may set the scene for some fairly benign misunderstandings, in which case, try not to overreact – humor will be an asset! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 36, 40, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A Mars/moon combination may bring a rather prickly mood during the daytime. Don’t argue for the sake of arguing: maybe it will be best if you aim to work alone. Look to the evening, when softer influences will help to identify what has managed to get under your skin! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 39, 47

Famous people born on your birthday include: Christian Bale, Vanessa Redgrave, Tammy Grimes, Dick Cheney, Khleo Thomas, Wilmer Valderrama, Gene Hackman, Brett Butler

Gordon Ramsay has the ability to make any eatery a success or a failure over-night with just a few words. However, the planets indicate that his own restaurants may be about to come in for some serious criticism!

