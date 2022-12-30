Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I believe that every right implies a responsibility; every opportunity, an obligation; every possession, a duty. — John D. Rockefeller Jr.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Complain to one who can help you. — Yugoslav Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Wealth and obscurity cannot equal poverty and fame.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A need to enliven the day could distract you from your regular routine. Whether it’s a piece of gossip that fires your interest or a glimmer of knowledge that whets your appetite, just remember that you will need to honor ongoing responsibilities and commitments first! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 20, 39, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Don’t be too surprised if you feel the need for some space. Lunar influences could put you in quite an unusually intense and perhaps slightly demanding mood. Schedule yourself some time, and if possible, postpone any decisions or discussions relating to romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, will exert a very strong influence. This bodes well for you in terms of confidence and independence. However, it’s not a day where luck is firmly on your side – it’s more a day where little things can go a little wrong! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 38, 42, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 How you incorporate today’s fairly erratic influences into the day will depend on your approach. If you’re willing to regard one specific matter in a fairly realistic way, then you’re more likely to forge ahead. It’s a day where optimism will be your main stumbling block! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 27, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your cash flow is looking pretty stable, but a very sudden increase of impulsive influences suggests that you could be easily persuaded to buy something that isn’t on your list. You can be a little susceptible to sale tactics at the best of times and today is perhaps one of those times! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 27, 29, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s influences are likely to remove a prevailing sense of discipline. They may encourage you to cut out the things that are currently keeping things nicely organized. The old saying: ‘if it isn’t broken don’t fix it’ will be wise advice. Avoid tinkering with previous successes! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 32, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Recently muddled information should become a great deal clearer, but one specific matter may require additional attention. Don’t believe everything you hear, especially after lunch. Besides, with your ability to scratch beneath the surface you’ll easily be able to resolve whatever is lingering! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 21, 29, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Clumsy influences will perhaps destabilize the insightful ones. Avoid heavy discussions and important debates, because you may end up going around in circles. Concentrate instead on what the day has to offer, which is making considerable headway in one specific matter related to your schedule/routine! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 22, 36, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may feel as though it’s going to be a rather plodding day, but fiery influences will introduce a little excitement: perhaps too much. You could find that you have the gift of the gab, although you may well use this to argue about hypothetical developments and end up missing something in real life! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 28, 33, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The fiery influences are likely to put you in an uncharacteristically experimental mood, which means that your sense of style may be a little on the edge. While you may have some great ideas for some early seasonal purchases you may want to hold off until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 23, 27, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The ultra-sensible influences are likely to weaken bit by bit today, so any decisions involving staying-power or determination may be harder to maintain. It’s a day to be realistic about what you can do and what you most definitely can’t do and it’s certainly a day to observe the limits of a promise! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 20, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are well- aspected, and there’s a good chance that a previous good deed or act of kindness on your part pays off. If you’re in need of a little support, you’ll get it. If you start off feeling you’re not being appreciated then you won’t feel like that by the end of the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 28, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tiger Woods, Bert Parks, Tracy Ullman, Michael Nesmith, Davy Jones, Del Shannon, Bo Diddley, LeBron James, Laila Ali, Matt Lauer, Tracey Ullman

