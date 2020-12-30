These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We realize that what we are accomplishing is a drop in the ocean. But if this drop were not in the ocean, it would be missed. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Cows forget that they were calves. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Wealth and obscurity cannot equal poverty and fame.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a rather dedicated note: you may get involved in a worthy cause or charity, but don’t focus all of your time and energy into this. April will be fickle in romance, but useful for work or school, while May will see romance improve, but your cash levels decrease slightly. There could be a minor work-related disappointment to process too. June, however, will be the month to consolidate, plan, forge and improve the key areas of your life. The tried and trusted ways will work best in this month too, but August’s plans suggest that you follow your heart. Plans established in September will start to show promise in October. An offer in November will have an up-side and a down- side, just like romance in December!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Unexpected expenses are likely to cast a gloomy cloud over the day; plans to get out and about this evening could be foiled, and the feeling that nothing is going quite right could make today seem like a washout. The thought of revising or toning down your plans may not appeal, but it will be the best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 32, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The lunar vibes are vague, to say the least. Things may seem to start on a constructive note, but a wavering approach may well see carefully thought-out plans come unstuck. There could even be an increase in your workload by the late afternoon, so don’t take on too much in the morning! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If yesterday you were full of beans, then today you may experience a slight slump. You’ll want to be exciting and spontaneous on a day that specifically demands thoroughness and attention to detail; especially when it comes to your finances. Unfortunately, you may well have to just grit your teeth! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 32, 35, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As a water sign you tend to be governed by your emotions. However, certain planetary influences suggest you’ll need to put your emotional responses to one side today and deal with an issue in a more consistent and logical way. This way, misunderstandings in romantic matters can be resolved by the evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 23, 25, 34, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your energy levels are likely to slump today, thanks to lethargic lunar influences. On top of that, you may feel as though everyone is expecting you to be there for them. Friends, family members and partners might even be a little demanding, but not very giving. Perhaps it’s best to go with the flow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 36, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’ll be in demand today, and normally you’d delight in all the attention, but on a day where certain planetary influences are complicating matters you may well feel a lot happier if you can claim a bit of thinking time. There is a great deal of progress to be made if you can just find the space! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 39, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Wooly lunar influences are likely to generate a doubtful or slightly dithery mood today. Sitting on the fence is perhaps the best place to be. Trying to second-guess what others may be expecting from you will only increase your stress levels. All you can do is your best! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not likely to be a fabulous day. Intense planetary influences bring some unwelcome tensions into your general relationships and minor disagreements could spiral. If you find that you’re not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, then try and defuse the situation, rather than aggravating it! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 28, 29, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A distinct need for schedules, routine and stability is likely to make today harder than it needs to be. Perhaps the idea of structure is comforting, but will you still get the results you want, if you restrict yourself too much? Bear in mind that you can afford to cut a few corners! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 21, 30, 35, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A reluctance to branch out or an unwillingness to consider new ideas could make this day quite an inefficient one. It is possible that you will over-estimate what will essentially be a very minor risk. Seek advice to regain perspective: a little creative thinking will make lighter work of a heavy task! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 29, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s glorious feeling is going to be somewhat lacking today, thanks to indirect influences, which point to a practical/material based problem that maybe develops quite abruptly. It might be a question of working through it methodically. Don’t be tempted by any short-cuts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 24, 29, 33, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Unusually for a Pisces, saying ‘no’ isn’t going to be so difficult, and while pursuing you own interests is rarely a bad thing, today you may need a gentle reminder to consider others. Don’t assume that someone is trying to guilt-trip you into doing more than your fair share: they’re not! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 38, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Tiger Woods, Bert Parks, Tracy Ullman, Michael Nesmith, Davy Jones, Del Shannon, Bo Diddley, LeBron James, Laila Ali, Matt Lauer, Tracey Ullman

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Anne Hathaway is becoming a watchword for simple elegance in terms of style and the planets suggest that her fashion sense could also bring her new fortunes – a clothing label may be in store for her?