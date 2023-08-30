Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I have learned silence from the talkative, tolerance from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind, yet, I’m ungrateful to those teachers. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you want to be respected, you must respect yourself. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Truth is often disguised as jest.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Mixed influences will be a hindrance and you may need to be more proactive with regards to a reoccurring situation or matter. Being analytical and objective will work well, but you may need to get past a tendency for perfect results. It’s a certainly day to be a little more realistic on a practical level! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 30, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications in general are reasonably well-aspected, although the quietly robust vibe won’t support any risk-taking. A minor opportunity or opening might not be as eye-catching or interesting as you’d like, but it could provide an ultimately useful turning point! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A distinctly haphazard vibe is likely to promise more than it can feasibly deliver. In terms of romance, the emphasis may well be sweet, but not overly serious. Don’t extrapolate too much from a flirty comment or compliment. Be flattered but do maintain a little distance too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 39, 44, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a subtle theme of positive change on one specific front. There is a little good news on the romance front too: a couple of dreamier aspects may help you to open up the communication lines. All that said; practical and material matters may be a little more hit-and-miss! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 21, 35, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may find it hard to get into gear today, thanks to the rather laid-back vibe. It may seem as though others appear to be taking it easy, but the keyword appears. It’s certainly a day to keep going since it’s one of those days where any gains will be dependent on your efforts! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A subtle communication gap may develop early on and it may be hard to bridge, especially when it comes to romantic matters. A very minor change in the romance zone may be the root cause of this. Certain expectations on both sides suggest a need to be a little more down-to-earth! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 38, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a good day to maybe introduce a few tweaks to your day-to-day life in order to restore a bit of balance. This could be about overdoing it on the work front. Alternatively, this could be about toning down a full and rather demanding social life, especially if it’s beginning to impact other areas! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 26, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day that will strike the right notes in terms of relationships and personal goals. A refreshing vibe should bring a gradual improvement, as the focus swings from erratic and unpredictable to gently dynamic. There’s also a good chance that you’ll be able to address or even take charge of one specific development. Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 24, 27, 33, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Yesterday’s transactional vibe is likely to wane early on. In addition; you will be in a better position to deal with a work-related matter: for a start you’ll be able to act on or respond to certain information. Be warned though: intense dialogue is not likely to produce the results you want! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 25, 38, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The Saturn/moon will bring subtle support, especially when it comes to one particular individual who may be either difficult to read or unwilling to commit. By the same token, a spur-of-the-moment decision or occasion might not go according to plan, but it may yield a surprising result! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 In the light of a marginally more serious vibe, it’s possible that you’ll feel the need to experience a little more fun before the day is through. That said; this could end up being a day of excess. It is possible to have too much of a good thing. It’s a day to identify what really needs correcting or addressing! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 18, 24, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Easing influences should enable a friendly, relaxed, easy-going kind of day. However, the Pluto/moon mix aspect suggests that you might not take full advantage of what the day has to offer. There is a difference between not taking unnecessary risks and being a little too cynical! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 23, 34, 40, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Rich Cronin, Robert Parish, Andy Roddick, Timothy Bottoms, Kitty Wells, R. Crumb, Elizabeth Ashley, Lisa Ling, Cameron Diaz

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.