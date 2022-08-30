These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 30 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I have learned silence from the talkative, tolerance from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind, yet, I’m ungrateful to those teachers. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When the blind man carries the lame man, both go forward. — Swedish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Truth is often disguised as jest.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An AM/PM split in the day may take you by surprise. The pre- lunch vibe will be easier than the afternoon. Don’t ignore the cosmic hints and clues. Any tendency to go against the grain will be somewhat complimented by fairly cautious aspects. A grand idea may need to be shelved for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 26, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The work front is likely to provide some interesting and positive moments during the morning hours. Events could get the ball rolling for a career move or salary rise, but this won’t happen automatically; you’ll need to be proactive and raise your profile yourself a little. Timing will be essential! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The emphasis is likely to swing to your personal life, but in a mainly constructive way. Lunar influences indicate an upward lift in good intentions. That said; there may be a corresponding dip in opportunities. It’s definitely a day to take a slow and considered approach for the best results! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 23, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may feel driven to achieve at work almost to the exclusion of all else. Success looks likely, but don’t let a slight rift with colleagues develop out of nothing, especially after lunch, which is when the general vibe may become a little more fractious. It’s a day to meet people halfway! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 25, 31, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to start the day with an enormous energy boost. This self confidence will benefit the work/career front, but don’t go overboard. There’s a very fine line between offering help and taking over. It may even be that someone may need to be helped discreetly or subtly! Today’s Numbers: 10, 12, 20, 27, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Don’t push yourself too hard or you may find that you have no energy left for the coming weekend. You may develop a slight tendency to take on too much and then feel a little guilty asking others to help out. It’s a day for erring on the side of caution and staying within your limits! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 38, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Incoming information may need to be put on ice. A tricky work/career matter may need to be postponed too; give yourself a break from it, so that when you return to it, you’ll feel refreshed rather than defeated. It’s not a day to let various commitments or duties pile up either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 22, 31, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s not a lot of reliability about. Strategies that work well in the morning are not likely to work well in the evening, and vice-versa. It may be a question of adapting your approach wherever necessary. Generally speaking, the morning favors a dynamic approach; the evening a softer outlook! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 33, 37, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is one element of consistency to what may be a generally confusing day: mixed messages won’t help, although communications will be more reliable in the morning. The afternoon should put you in touch with a dependable figure, but don’t rely too much on this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 25, 34, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day of two halves. The morning is likely to bring a hesitant mood and a reluctance to see what is right in front of you. By contrast, the late afternoon may see an error of judgment arising from a more thoughtless approach. The middle-of-the-road is the best place to be from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 36, 41, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be a few little glitches to contend with during the day, since there may be a certain amount of frustrating obstacles cropping up out of nowhere. That said; the temptation to reverse a good or sensible decision towards the late afternoon/early evening will be at its strongest! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 35, 42, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Being a little too reflective may slow the pace down too much. It’s certainly a day to be more dynamic, but that may not be as easy as it sounds. Don’t waste time looking for hidden or subtle meanings to things said. Don’t over-analyze either: one specific matter will be fairly straightforward! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 24, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Rich Cronin, Robert Parish, Andy Roddick, Timothy Bottoms, Kitty Wells, R. Crumb, Elizabeth Ashley, Lisa Ling, Cameron Diaz

