These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I have learned silence from the talkative, tolerance from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind, yet, I’m ungrateful to those teachers. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you want to be respected, you must respect yourself. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Truth is often disguised as jest.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are more than likely to start with a focus on fun, rather than duties, but don’t allow yourself to get carried away, although when things settle down your natural reserve will kick in again. Your finances will need careful attention throughout the fall, but with help you can ensure you end the year in a much stronger position. Throughout the year the struggle between fun and work or school will keep you busy. If you can settle down a little it will become easier for you to realize what it is that you want to do. Creatively you’ll be on top form in May, but in June a string of influences suggests that you’ll be easily distracted by those things that aren’t so good for you!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s possible that a key area of your life will receive an overdue a kick-start, thanks to a burst of reliable influences. Opportunities to address a platonic relationship will arise through the course of the day. The general vibe is not at all humorless though: some light-hearted moments are scheduled in too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 20, 32, 36, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s the sort of day where one good thing could lead to another with the right attitude and approach. Recent efforts and endeavors should start to show results; there’s a minor accomplishment to be appreciated when it comes to work matters, and romance is not looking too bad, either! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 24, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Given the dominance of positive influences, you should feel more settled and more energized. Like other signs you’re due some light relief, so make the most of a benevolent vibe and plan your day or evening accordingly. Don’t let the fun-angle creep into the work-space, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 23, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you should mentally note any interesting developments and store them away for a later date. You may feel that something is shifting in the ether. There’s a potential change involving another person. Although it will be a positive change, it is likely to be a slow one! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 26, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There could be an interesting development, but there may be a slight downside, which will be entirely avoidable. The Pluto/Venus combination could have you over-interpreting an encounter or comment and mistaking it as a romantic gesture. If you do blunder, don’t bluster. Be graceful! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The Jupiter/Venus combination may have you indulging a slightly reckless approach, which could result in an unnecessary cash flow problem. This is a day when you’ll need to either demonstrate self discipline, or leave your wallet at home. Remove any temptation to spend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Luckier influences will lighten the mood: work-relationships; friendships, and partnerships should all receive a lift from a strong Jupiter/Venus combination. There’s even a little sizzle in the air when it comes to romance, so perhaps you will be able to overlook one very minor glitch! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 24, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Solid influences move in for quite a few days. Your point of view, which may have been shifting between following your heart or your head, will find the necessary insight to make firm, unwavering choices. As an aside: you may not be able to wash your hands of one specific problem, no matter how hard you try! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 15, 26, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may be another day where you start off by feeling slightly at odds with others, especially on the work front, where there may be a confidence issue to resolve. However, sturdy and reliable influences will lessen the stress bit by bit and you could end up impressing someone! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 37, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where the general vibe is likely to zone in on ordinary matters and offer ordinary solutions. You may experience a creative surge, which could be wasted, unless you find a way to channel it. For a start you will be able to view small problems and glitches with a slightly different eye! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 24, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a very positive day overall, but one small gaffe could overshadow the generally good-natured vibe. A miscommunication when it comes to your professional relationships may not be noticed at first, but a slight chill in the air may well develop later in the day as a result. Watch what you say early on! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 24, 32, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It looks as though it is going to be a very capable, proficient kind of day, thanks to efficient and dynamic influences. This is the sort of day where a lot can be achieved, where a few extra bucks are made, and where any annoying chores can be completed with minimum fuss! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 29, 36, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Rich Cronin, Robert Parish, Andy Roddick, Timothy Bottoms, Kitty Wells, R. Crumb, Elizabeth Ashley, Lisa Ling, Cameron Diaz

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Jessica Biel likes to take a down to earth approach to her style and fans love her for it. However, there is nothing down to earth about the financial wind-fall that is coming Jessica’s way this year!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.