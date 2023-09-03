Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 September 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Don’t use time or words carelessly. Neither can be retrieved. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In case of doubt, it is best to lean to the side of mercy. — Legal Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A noble ancestry cannot guarantee a noble character.

MOON PHASE: Waning Gibbous

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You can look forward to a more enjoyable day since there should be fewer limits and restrictions from yesterday. That said; think before you speak, or your impulsive responses could mean a red face. Use the benign vibes wisely; that is, don’t assume that one specific issue will be straightforward! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A fairly compliant Venus/Moon mix will offer you the opportunity to catch up slowly but surely. However, before you can take advantage of the genial vibe, you may need to address the reason behind someone’s slightly sour mood first. It’s possible that an off-comment needs to be retracted! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 38, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may need to watch out for overreactions and impulsive responses. News of a potential development should be received as it is intended: as a possibility, not a definite. You should wait to see if anything develops before taking any action, especially if money is involved! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 25, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A Venus/Moon mix is likely to enable a cosmic repair kit for minor faults and flaws. On a practical level, you’ll have the capacity to gain more insight into a particular matter. Alternatively, it could be that you get an unexpected second chance when it comes to something still outstanding! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 24, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s an easier day. Calmer influences should offer a counterbalance to the recently pressured vibe. The emphasis will be on longer-term plans and longer-lasting solutions to current matters. While the day isn’t likely to bring spectacular and immediate results, there is a suggestion of light at the end of the tunnel! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a distinct sense of moving forward, thanks to a more industrious vibe. You’ll be excellently positioned to deal with an unsettled or uncertain matter. The outcome could pan out in your favor, as long as you’re prepared to negotiate and moderate your ideas if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 25, 32, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The calmer vibe should actually work in your favor since it will neutralize a very noticeable excess of vim and vigor. Since you’ll have an instinct for good timing, it’s a day to secure agreements, seek advice, resolve ongoing matters, and generally tie up loose ends! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 34, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could be one of those days where you may accept surface-level explanations without pausing to check whether there may be more to an issue than meets the eye. You don’t need to analyze every single comment, but if something doesn’t feel quite right, then maybe that will be the time to raise questions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 32, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It should be a calmer day, although there is one possible downside. This could be in the form of a clash of opinions. It may even be that there’s a slight dispute over who should take the credit for a good idea or plan. In light of this, it may not be wise to try and compete with others for the sake of it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 27, 33, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may find that you’re feeling a little anxious. There’s a tendency to focus on the sort of things that can’t really be proven, such as whether people around you approve of your recent efforts. This confidence dip will ease, but in the meantime try not to see problems where none exist! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 29, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Fairly flexible influences should place the proverbial ball in your court. If you are careful you will be able to turn it to your advantage. This is a great day for making a major impression in the office. However; it’s definitely a day to be discreet about promoting yourself! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 29, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re a sign that is associated with wisdom, but today, an excess of fire energy could block your insightful ability. Instead of experiencing sensible reservations, you’re likely to take things at face value. It might be a sensible strategy to put the more important things on hold! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 28, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Alan Ladd, Carlo Aquino, Eileen Brennan, Ashley Jones, Valerie Perrine, Charlie Sheen, Mort Walker, Al Jardine

