Nothing in the affairs of men is worthy of great anxiety. — Plato, from The Republic

He who denies all confesses all. — Spanish Proverb

To guess is cheap. To guess wrong is expensive.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fairly hectic note, but will ease up after the end of winter. The second half of the year will shift emphasis gradually towards a focus on romance, while the first half likely to be a time where you need to avoid slipping into a bit of a rut, but will be a strong period in terms of finances! December will begin with a difficult time for relationships, so brace yourself for problems with communication and misunderstandings! March sees you meeting a potential new friend, but you won’t see eye to eye at first. High expectations of a relationship in July could cause you stress, and August sees the potential for a new interest being put on hold through lack of confidence!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where a marginally fretful vibe is likely to develop, bringing with it low-level irritation. Your attention may be drawn to various loose ends that need completion on the work front. However; this sense of pressure could be self-imposed to an extent by the vibe. Don’t let this spill over into romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 25, 31, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may well respond more to the gloomier side of the current cosmic mood. There’s also a slight tendency to dig your heels in over a particular issue, particularly when it comes to your relationships. If an impasse is really a matter of principle, then you may benefit from a rethink! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 28, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary accents may bring a slightly pressured feel to the day, particularly when it comes to personal matters. A somewhat contradictory mix of motivation and self-doubt could keep you on your toes. Be warned: hastily made arrangements are likely to develop minor complications, if you’re not careful! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where inconsistent information could confuse one particular matter, most likely linked to emotional matters. Bear in mind too that the most obvious routes and solutions may not necessarily be the best ones. While an unexpected development could have pleasant implications, something may need more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 40, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be an industrious day on the work front and a slightly chilly one when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. There’s a tendency to sideline romance whilst focusing on more practical matters. Do take care with this tactic; otherwise you could create easily avoidable tension! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 34, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Focused planetary accents will be pushy, but they may lack the capacity to be sensitive. You could learn something to your advantage when it comes to a personal matter, but being too cautious could make you a little too selective. As with others, don’t let the prickly vibe influence romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 27, 39, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where the general vibe will feel uncooperative and you may find that others tend to be more aloof than usual. Don’t let a possibly prickly exchange assume a deeper meaning. When it comes to emotional matters, don’t feel obliged to deliver more than you originally promised! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 16, 24, 31, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may feel easy to cope with the prickly vibe by treating like with like. However; it’s possible that a more inclusive approach on your part could detect something that you could otherwise miss. An unexpected development on the emotional front could depend on your earlier responses! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 27, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s perhaps a day to moderate strong opinions. As with other signs, it’s a day to rely on facts. A practical/material block or glitch earlier in the day may well be the root cause of a slight headache later in the week. When it comes to romantic matters, don’t be too regimented! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 29, 31, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A miscommunication could lead to an either/or option. Important decisions should be considered fully before you take any action, since it’s a day where your judgment could take a slight dip. Additionally; an answer or response on the romance front may well be subject to a few shifts! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 27, 35, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Saying exactly the right thing at the right time is something that comes very easily to most air signs. However; today’s vibe may be a little charmless. This could be made worse by an inadvertent failure to accommodate other people’s needs. In romance, avoid bringing up the past! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 23, 26, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Clashing energies could cause some minor tensions on the personal front. Clear and direct communications may require a little extra effort, but it should help. As an aside; it is possible that you’ll be a little short-sighted when it comes to an informal improvement in romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 27, 38, 49

