Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is very easy to forgive others their mistakes; it takes more grit and gumption to forgive them for having witnessed your own. — Jessamyn West

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Of all the thirty-six alternatives, running away is the best. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who asks is a fool for five minutes, but he who does not ask remains a fool forever.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’re likely to feel in a very spontaneous mood and will be keen to revive your social life. However, it’s a day where lingering responsibilities could rematerialize in a slightly renewed form. An unexpected change via incoming news may develop as a result. Don’t put it aside for another day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 15, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Intense and contradictory influences could bring about some interesting, possibly time-consuming issues. Perhaps there’s a choice that turns out to be more complicated than you assumed. Alternatively, it could be a case of regarding one particular matter through rose-colored spectacles! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 34, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Mixed messages may create a bit of a confusing day, thanks to certain signs and signals, which are likely to have you worrying about something that really isn’t an issue. This is most likely to be related to romance. Your best strategy will be to avoid any hint of drama whilst dealing with this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a reasonably good day for airing or resolving certain issues that may be a little touchy or sensitive, but only as long as you stick to the point and stick to the facts. With this in mind, the chance to go over old ground with someone close to you should be taken as soon as it bubbles up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 31, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you may lean towards a rather stubborn approach, especially when it comes to practical/domestic matters. If you want to make any headway, then consider an alternative method. Indirect strategies will perhaps be easier to implement. Take the route of least resistance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 25, 28, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you are likely to be a little too direct and perhaps a little too honest. It just won’t be in your psyche to soften the message if you feel that you’re in the right. Avoid getting into any deep heart-to-hearts, especially where the subject is focused around current relationship issues! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 33, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications could become unreliable. However, the possible misunderstandings and mix-ups could have a definite up-side, especially if you’re working over the weekend. An ability to adapt rapidly could make a great impression. This approach is not likely to benefit romance, though! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 32, 38, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a stodgy undercurrent, and while you are likely to be quite receptive to a little fun and excitement, there is a very good chance that you won’t be too keen to expend lots of time, energy or effort. An unwillingness to participate and/or contribute, even on a symbolic level, will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 28, 36

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where bouts of self-discipline and efficiency will alternate with moments of zany impulsiveness. What you achieve in one hour is likely to be swept aside the next. It may help to set yourself short-term targets: tackle those tasks and chores that won’t eat into your time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 21, 30, 42, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Pluto/moon configuration suggests that you will be extraordinarily perceptive on a day where communications are muddled and a little confused. It’s possible that whatever you try to address, something will get lost in the conversion from your initial thoughts to your spoken words. This will pass! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An intense Pluto/moon mix may reveal previously hidden complications with regard to a practical or material matter. However, given the watery vibe, your reaction may be to look for treats to compensate. It goes without saying: addressing the actual issue will be far more constructive! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 11, 26, 31, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a strange kind of day, because it’s possible that you will over-invest in something, but from the wrong perspective. You may well respond to practical and material matters on an emotional level and by the same token, you may react a little too pragmatically to an emotional matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 39, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Roseanne, Lulu, Larry Holmes, Ken Berry, Charles Bronson, Adam Ant, Michael Dukakis, Dennis Miller, Dolph Lundgren, Kate Capshaw

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.