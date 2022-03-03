These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Be Not Bumptious! — Stan Buchanan

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The woman cries before the wedding and the man after. — Polish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

With money you are a dragon; with no money, a worm.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon will continue to keep you fired up, although the excellent aspect that influenced your ruling planet will move away today. This means that you will probably want everything to have a clear purpose or aim, but use your charm today to get those answers! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 19, 30, 34, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It will be a strange day, thanks to the lunar influences. On the one hand money is looking great; on the other, relationships, particularly romantic ones, are looking a little tense. Finding a common interest or enjoyable activity with your loved ones will soothe any friction nicely! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 31, 40, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 People will be drawn to you like a magnet today because you will radiate a level of charisma that others just can’t resist. Let yourself bask in the attention you get, but try not to let it go to your head. Mercury goes retrograde (backwards) today, so expect some communication muddles, especially with friends! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 16, 22, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re probably going to enjoy a boost in your finances, but you may be in too much of a somber mood to enjoy it. If there was ever a day where some retail therapy was needed it is today. Ward off the Monday morning blues with a vibrant friend who can show you where the stylish bargains are! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to the presence of Mars you might be feeling that you need a little space and independence today. But because of the effects of Jupiter you might find that what you really need is some good old-fashioned pampering; a hot bath, a massage, and scented candles to set the mood will appeal today. Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 32, 43, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A couple of challenging aspects that will have a strong influence over your day indicate a change of mood and a change of pace today. However, if you moderate those wildly unrealistic ideas you could be onto something. All is needed is for you to get your head out of the clouds! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 22, 35, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A negative aspect between the moon and your ruling planet in your seventh house suggests that you will need to clear the air with someone close. Until you do this you won’t be able to relax and are likely to build up resentment. The positive presence of Mercury won’t help much in this matter. Today’s Numbers: 6, 10, 17, 22, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romantic matters should settle down today, which means that you’re likely to feel more at ease. The downside is that money issues aren’t looking quite so good, so a restrained approach when it comes to spending is best. Avoiding the malls will help you resist temptation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 11, 27, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to the demanding influences of both the sun and the moon you are likely to be found burning your candle at both ends today! The demands of work or school can’t be ignored, but your need to cram in lot of fun-time will continue, so make every minute of your free time count! Today’s Numbers: 16, 20, 22, 36, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Your usually analytical outlook is likely to be challenged today by the prevalent planetary aspects. However, certain factors will imbue you with a certain amount of charisma and emotional influence, which means that you’ll have people eating out of your hands! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 30, 34, 36

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A minor but negative influence from the moon is likely to have you rethinking things, especially in the evening. It is possible that your expectations of someone will be unrealistic and because you’ll find it difficult to be objective it will be difficult to reach common ground today. Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 19, 30, 32, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 This could possibly turn out to be one of those more memorable days where you suddenly have a flash of inspiration or insight, especially relating to work or school that starts you thinking about your future. Something that you never would have considered could suddenly gain new appeal! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 29, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jon Bon Jovi, Laraine Newman, Dr. Seuss, Lou Reed, Al Waxman, Gabriele Tarquini, Tom Wolfe, Jennifer Jones

