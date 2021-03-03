These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

You give little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give. — Kahlil Gibran, from The Prophet

The journey is the reward. — Tao Proverb

Sour, sweet, bitter, pungent, all must be tasted.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some minor communication errors; be a little cynical when it comes to any hearsay. Relax in July; both romance and friendships are favorably aspected, while August’s planets may require you to pay a little attention to a friend! A new interest in October could lead to a meeting of minds. A period of restlessness in November suggests you may be tempted to search for greener grass, but December is a warm and rewarding month, although it may be predictably hectic. A smoldering presence in the New Year could cause confusion, but February is a very loving month. Be prepared to put the fun on hold in March, in order to reap the rewards of your hard work in April.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Take care today, since a seemingly placid, easy-going vibe may not be so good for your material zone or for career matters. Being a little careless may well lead to some blunders on the practical and material level. Alternatively, a temporary sense of extravagance could take hold! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not the most cooperative day. You may need to watch out for being a little too uncompromising with others, thanks to a rather stubborn undercurrent. It’s certainly a day where you’ll need to be a little more flexible and willing to meet someone halfway, if you want hard and fast results! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 26, 35, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A somewhat lethargic mood could descend: you could even feel that a recent achievement is perhaps a little ineffective or insignificant, thanks to a Jupiter/moon mix, which will have an impact on the way you feel about yourself. Perhaps it’s a question of viewing past efforts with a more objective eye! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 25, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where the vibe may well feel amenable enough to resolve a minor difference of opinion. However; the possibility of a minor misunderstanding on the back of incoming news could lead into an unexpected disruption, which could be quite thought-provoking on a personal level! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 17, 22, 30, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today’s slower pace and languid undercurrent suggest that you shouldn’t rush work based matters or colleagues. Keeping logic and emotions separate won’t be a problem, but when it comes to teamwork, it could be a question of being seen to be a little more open-minded and/or tolerant! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 35, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be a little narrow in your field of vision, thanks to a Jupiter/moon mix, which is likely to be subtly obstructive with regard to progress and outcomes. If you try and divide your time between too many different things, then you’re not so likely to see rapid results! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 27, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your plans will be well thought out, but thanks to a rather awkward Jupiter/moon aspect you could have difficulty sticking to them. A specific personal matter may well be undermined by incoming news. It’s perhaps not a day to go with the flow; it’s more a day to be proactive! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 28, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romantic matters may take a slight dive. A perceived lack of effort could be the root cause of this minor and temporary slump. If you can’t seem to say the right thing, then take some time out. As an aside; focusing too much on a non-important matter may achieve very little! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 38, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While a seemingly non-committal vibe may appear to offer you a metaphorical free-hand to do as you wish, don’t be fooled. The more you branch out without the necessary groundwork, the more you’re likely to hit a stumbling block. Don’t rely on luck to get you past a minor glitch of your own making! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 20, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Jupiter/moon combination suggests that you’ll feel at odds with yourself, and possibly everyone around you. You’re likely to feel as though you’re being hampered or obstructed by inflexible types, but it’s perhaps a question of recognizing a little bluster when you hear it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 38, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The Jupiter/moon aspect is likely to create a slightly tense atmosphere, particularly when it comes to established practises versus untested ones. There may be a distinct feeling of a backward step or an unforeseen complication with regard to a matter closer to home. Expect conflicting advice! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 27, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A Jupiter/moon combination may well reveal one or two metaphorical fault-lines on a practical level. It’s possible that an error or defect is revealed. That said; this is one of those days where you’re likely to rise to the challenge and the end result could be a vast improvement on the original matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 21, 30, 38, 42

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jean Harlow, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, David Faustino, Nicolas Freeling, Mary Page Keller, Herschel Walker, Jessica Biel, Perry Ellis

The television executives may still be on board, but the strong indication from the planets is that audiences are getting increasingly irritated with Lena Dunham’s screen persona. In fact, it may be that her time in the spotlight is about to come a swift end!