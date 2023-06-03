Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You don’t get to choose how you’re going to die or when. You can only decide how you’re going to live. — Joan Baez

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Let no man deceive you with vain words. — Biblical Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Have a mouth as sharp as a dagger, but a heart as soft as tofu.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A gentle vibe bodes well for friendships and romance, but less so when it comes to practical and material matters, which is an area that may require some metaphorical tightening. Ignoring a minor problem could see additional work cropping up at the end of the day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 23, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a soft and benevolent vibe, which may feel quite relaxed, but as the day progresses that vibe is likely to get hazier. When it comes to a particular matter or dilemma it is a day where you may need to ‘toughen-up’ a little. This could involve unexpected information related to the material zone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 34, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While the fairly vague vibe may appear to offer you a metaphorical free-hand to do as you wish, don’t be fooled. The more you branch out without the requisite planning, the more you’re likely to hit a stumbling block. Don’t overly rely on luck or charm to get you out of a (minor) scrape! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 33, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Contrary to a couple of misleading signs and signals it is not a day to do your own thing. Be firm; be resolute, and if you find you’ve been recruited in order to help someone then set a reasonable limit and stick to it. Your main flaw will be a propensity to lose time and get rather sidetracked! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 25, 31, 34, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Cosmic mixed messages may encourage a marginal lapse of judgment. A desire to present yourself in the best possible light could have the wrong effect. Before taking any new or slightly uncertain action, do calculate the possible consequences. Don’t invoke the past without good reason! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 24, 32, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communication features highly for you, and while the prevailing vibe may feel quite open and friendly, a propensity for a little office gossip may actually backfire, which could create unnecessary tension. It’s not a day to speculate or guess, either. Do watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 31, 40, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s one of those days where you may well feel disinclined to make the most of a seemingly minor or trivial opportunity – one that is possibly career-related. This opportunity could turn out to be quite a useful one in the long term, even if you can’t see it yet! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 34, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a distinctly complicated vibe about, which could hinder progress on a subtle level. It’s possible that a person you normally rely on becomes quite indecisive and you may find you’re inclined to overly compensate for this. Do take care: it may be best for you to maintain some distance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 12, 22, 31, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A watery vibe could bring a dip in your self-confidence. You may find that you start to fret about how others perceive you. It could be that you feel as though you need to project a different image in the work place. However, it’s not a day to initiate changes on the back of an unsubstantiated feeling! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 30, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where the vibe should be warm enough to resolve a minor difference of opinion. However; the possibility of a minor misunderstanding on the back of incoming news could lead into an unexpected disruption to your routine, which could be quite thought-provoking! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 26, 34, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Placid, easy-going influences may not be so good for your material zone. Being a little careless may well lead to some financial blunders. An apparent bargain may not actually be a money-saver. It’s certainly a day to recheck your receipts, your change and any terms and conditions where applicable! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 31, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A rather intense vibe is likely to radiate certain vibes that will need to be kept under some control. There’s a distinct sense of pressure, which will require a calm approach from you. Aim to decrease any further stress by keeping the communication lines open. Avoid irritable or impatient responses too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 34, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Suzi Quatro, Dan Hill, Scott Valentine, Tony Curtis, Curtis Mayfield, Lalaine, Colleen Dewhurst, Deniece Williams

