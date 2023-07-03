Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When it is dark enough, you can see the stars. — Charles A. Beard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Better be ill spoken of by one before all than by all before one. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not employ handsome servants.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to recognize the subtle strengths and weaknesses of an AM/PM split. What you may assume to be a shrewd vibe may not actually be all that reliable. A seemingly good offer may require closer scrutiny. Incoming information may benefit from a little more rigorous analysis too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s the kind of day where a metaphorical crack may start to show. Something that you’ve been working on could start to develop minor flaws. Regard it as a useful development, one that will not only help you to do the repairs, but will also help you to make some useful improvements too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 22, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While everyone else will seem to be striding ahead and being quite serious you’re likely to be a little flighty and a little distracted. There could be an unexpected reappearance or reoccurrence of a particular matter: watch how much time you devote to this development: it’s a potential non-starter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 19, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You should take full advantage of the focused energies to zone in on one specific area of your life. A rather exacting vibe will give you the insight and energy required, along with a useful burst of determination to keep going. You’re far less likely to be distracted by minor interruptions, so don’t waste the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 27, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Generally it should be a good day, as long as you can resist being sidetracked by others. A piece of gossip or rumor could have quite a distracting effect. You might be intrigued by what you hear, but you should take it all with a liberal grain of salt until it is formally confirmed or disproved! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An AM/PM split is likely to pave the way for a few ups-and- downs. There’s a marginal amount of good luck in the earlier hours, but there is also a tendency to be slightly thoughtless later on. Indirect influences may support an informal settlement, but you may not be quite ready to respond in the way that you should! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 27, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to avoid the type of situations that could develop into an impasse. It’s also a day to quietly ignore those who claim to be right all the time. If you can avoid being drawn into an unwinnable debate, then you’ll perhaps save yourself some stress. However; the key word is if! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 31, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The rather reserved vibe adds some much needed control and organization to your day. There’s much to be gained from being well-prepared on the work front. That said; don’t allow this to impact on personal relationships. Try to keep a slight chill out of your professional relationships too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 20, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A Venus/Saturn aspect is likely to create the sort of misunderstanding that can be easily resolved with open communication lines. Some indecision on your part may well be interpreted by others as reluctance. Be clear about any reservations you may have, but demonstrate a willingness to adapt! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 26, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Chillier influences should provide enough of a confidence boost to take the initiative on the work front. A subtle change could be a blessing in disguise. Incoming information may not be clear enough to act on, but a few hints here and there may at least point you in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 22, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s actually not a bad day. However, you’re likely to make hard work for yourself if you try too hard to impress bosses and/or authority figures. However, it’s a fairly big ‘if.’ It may be one of those days where you should count to ten before saying volunteering for something! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 37, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today will calm yesterday’s pushy mood with a few welcome tweaks in the general atmosphere. If you put your mind to it, you’ll be able to summon enough willpower to reverse or even neutralize a poor decision made recently. There’s also a cozy vibe when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 38, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Thomas Gibson, Ken Russell, Tom Stoppard, Tom Cruise, Pete Fountain, Montel Williams

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.