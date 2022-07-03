These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When it is dark enough, you can see the stars. — Charles A. Beard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ignorance is bliss. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not employ handsome servants.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 In general terms there is not a great deal of sensitivity or tact in the current planetary vibes, so do try to watch what you say. It’s highly likely that you are going to be that little bit more happy-go-lucky and a little less careful on the romance front. Be prepared to smooth over a blunder! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today is likely to see a counterproductive trend set in, in that you’ll be a little torn between opposing strategies. If you’ve been working at full-speed recently, then you’re likely to run out of steam if you insist on doing everything. If you’re preparing for tomorrow then delegate! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 32, 38, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Aim to make the day easy rather than difficult. Your judgment will be fairly reliable, so if you feel that something isn’t right, then maybe it will need some more work. Don’t be afraid to say no, especially when it comes to spending, and do accept help if and when it is offered! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 25, 31, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where practical/domestic matters may take center stage, and you’d be sensible not to depend too much on other people. Formulating a backup plan in case anyone lets you down at the last minute may well ease any sense of pressure in the morning hours! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 26, 32, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your energy levels are likely to be fairly high, but in the light of more restrained influences you could misdirect them. Sticking to the day’s plan should be enough to keep you focused. However, make sure that you don’t go overboard when it comes to letting off steam this evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 27, 30, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The full moon may have a minor impact on your material/ financial situation. If you find that you’re veering towards a slight muddle in terms of your cash flow, then this would be the day to establish a little order and organization. Decisive action should be enough to rectify the problem! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 33, 38, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Librans are associated with being a little unreliable and indecisive. However, the efficient vibes might go a long way to reverse this general assumption. You may even surprise yourself before the day is out. The main catalysts will be the obvious ones: career and finances! Today’s Numbers: 11, 14, 25, 29, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s an obvious kind of divide, which boils down to an emotional versus chilly vibe. Incoming information may be useful, if you can filter out any emotional responses and rely on logic instead. This may sound straightforward, but it may be harder to achieve than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 38, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The cooler vibe may bring about a surge of quiet confidence. It’s a day where you’re more likely to take a little too much responsibility for the type of decisions that might benefit more from a consultation or discussion. Taking a back seat might not occur to you, but it should at least be considered! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 27, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications may feature prominently. There is the possibility of an encounter, and although it is very unlikely to be related to romance, it could warm the general vibe. Alternatively, you could hear something impacts positively on your platonic relationships! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a great day to act on previous decisions, since the generally supportive influences will help you to convert old ideas and plans into definite and decisive action. Whatever your aims, make this day your starting point, because the willpower will certainly be there! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 27, 34, 41, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be a trace of slight unfairness, but it will be temporary. It’s a day where a reoccurring matter could bubble up, and a couple of prickly aspects could extend a very minor issue into something that seems far more important than it really is. Don’t let it take over! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 35, 41, 44

