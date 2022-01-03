These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

What one does is what counts and not what one had the intention of doing. — Pablo Picasso

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

An excess of courtesy is a discourtesy. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Add legs to the snake after you have finished drawing it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a financially strong note, although there’ll be a danger of annoying a friend in your pursuit of wealth. While January will be a quiet month February is likely to introduce a new and very unpredictable friend! You are likely to go through a rather fickle and unreliable phase through the summer, and the possible suggestion or hint of commitment in a romantic matter will cause a certain amount of tension. However, these tensions will seem to melt away in September; singles are likely to meet someone rather special at this point! December will be a typical flurry of social events, but don’t ignore work or school! While January will be a quiet month February is likely to introduce a new and very unpredictable friend!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’re likely to experience minor fluctuations in your general mood. During the dips, you may not be able to see past the surface level, while during the positives you’ll be perhaps a little over the top, but positive with it. Structure your timetable accordingly: alternate your chores and introduce some variety to the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 11, 20, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If yesterday had too much emphasis on work matters, then today has too little. If you’re in the workplace then you’ll need to perhaps demonstrate your capacity for impartial or neutral thinking. If you’re engaging with an emotional or romantic matter, then you’ll need to be a little empathetic Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 23, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s best if you keep things simple. A smattering of aspects could complicate matters, and thanks to Venus you could find that you’re in an overly sensitive or intense mood. Try not to be too touchy and try not to overreact to a work-related situation. Accepting that no one’s perfect will help! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 13, 20, 37, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A change of mood may well kick in, but the timing isn’t quite right. If you have been mainly concentrating on practical/personal issues, then you need to garner all the self discipline you’ve got and keep going. The fun-factor that you may be craving will be a lot easier to fulfill further on in the week! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 24, 29, 33, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Pesky lunar influences have been a little restrictive and although this lift may morph into a sense of freedom, it may make you a little judgmental of others too. You’ll probably get away with slacking off if you’re subtle about it, but not with being critical of others whilst you’re slacking off! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 25, 32, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon may bring a smattering of nostalgia to your thoughts. You may find yourself inspired to make contact with old friends or even distant relatives, but there is a note of caution: building up romantic expectations is perhaps unwise, since there may be a slight ‘chill’ in the air! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s the kind of day where you end up outside your house with the keys inside, thanks to a couple of absent-minded aspects. There is a possible need to recheck your schedule, whether you’re at work, school or home. It goes without saying: don’t take on more than you can handle! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 14, 22, 37, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you’ll be bolstered with plenty of air based energy and may feel ready to tackle anything. Unfortunately, the planets are not likely to oblige or cooperate. Bear in mind that your enthusiasm alone won’t be enough to counteract a lack of planning, vision or strategy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 28, 35, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The emotional/romance front could either benefit or suffer slightly from certain planetary influences. You won’t be afraid to make it clear that you are not someone to be trifled with. However, there may also a slight material emphasis underpinning what should be emotional dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 37, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Receding influences are is likely to stimulate a change of mind or a change of heart, but it will important to keep grounded – it’s certainly not a day to undo previous good work without a very good reason. Any amendments or tweaks should be ones that you can reverse or cancel without too much hassle! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 26, 32, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Slightly wackier influences may encourage a marginally off the wall approach. The problem is that the disciplined vibe from yesterday won’t be around today, and you may well interpret this absence as a green light to go ahead with something that would benefit from a more mainstream approach! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 22, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The drive and energy that you experienced is likely to dwindle away. Where you may have had a great deal of control or confidence could become a little more unpredictable. That said; the one area that is most likely to benefit is the one that’s been undermined for the past couple of days – the romantic/emotional one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 39, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Danica McKellar, Victoria Principal, Bobby Hull, Mel Gibson, Alex D. Linz, Michael Schumacher, Stephen Stills, Dabney Coleman

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Gigi Hadid is hoping, according to the influence of Mercury, that her friendship with Taylor Swift might help her launch a singing career of her own. However, the planets have other ideas!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.