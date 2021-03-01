These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

What one does is what counts and not what one had the intention of doing. — Pablo Picasso

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The doctor is to be feared more than the disease. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Add legs to the snake after you have finished drawing it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with some hiccups in your love life as you become a little dismissive. Towards the end of July finance will become much stronger, so cash matters should stay fairly secure until November. Around the end of the winter you are likely to become much more practically minded. Taking on projects such as redecorating your room, or redesigning the garden will appeal, as you will have plenty of earthy energy. Christmas looks like it will be a family affair this year, which will give you the chance to recharge your batteries, because romantic developments are likely to become a lot more demanding. Keep your energy levels high to cope with the intensity of it all!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Take care in romantic matters. Muddled or vague communications could cause a few minor inconveniences. What may appear to be cut and dried today may be subject to further changes in a couple of days. It may be best to be a little reserved with regard to a blast from the past! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 15, 21, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day that is likely to pave the way for some intense, time- consuming dialogue, particularly when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. However, a somewhat inflexible or stubborn attitude may need to be softened, if you’re to make the most of this. A brush-off today could rebound! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a definite change when it comes to romance, but within a slightly unpredictable context. Brief encounters could be quite intense, and you could end up feeling rather unsettled by a specific development. Be aware, at least in the back of your mind, that there could be a U-turn of some sort in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 29, 33, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fresh planetary accents are likely to shift the focus to emotional and romantic matters. However; while the mood will be intense, it’s not likely to be highly insightful. An inner feeling or impression may require more time before it can be accurately identified. Give this one at least a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 20, 35, 45, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fresh planetary accents are likely to impact on romantic and emotional matters by emphasizing or even raising a specific either/or choice. As with plenty of other signs, it’s not a good day for snap decisions, since it is possible that there will be a minor discovery to factor in! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts switch the emphasis to emotional matters, but within a marginally anxious vibe. It may well be one of those days where you just can’t see the wood for the trees. A tendency to lock onto small details could prevent you from appreciating what is actually occurring in front of you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 23, 28, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to planetary shifts it’s a day where you may feel a distinct need to tie up any loose ends, either for a fresh start, or for a fresh perspective. While, logically, you may attribute this need to the career front, you may be looking in the wrong place. Romance may well be the area that requires more attention! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A shifting vibe is likely to bring an air of intensity, even when it comes to ordinary, everyday matters. Try not to let this intensity influence too much. A cooler head will help you to resolve a tricky development. However; an intriguing exchange may have to be put on hold until the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fresh planetary accents are likely to create a charged atmosphere and have many signs overreacting. In your case, what you thought was certain may undergo a few more stages yet. There’s a strong suggestion that a specific romantic/emotional development will need more time to mature! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 28, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s likely to be an odd day with a slight twist. It may be possible to resolve one particular issue, possibly connected to practical matters. However, a new angle on recent information may provide a little extra clarity when it comes to romance. That said; you may need to backtrack slightly to make the most of this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 33, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is the potential for some positive developments in romance. However, a slightly materialistic undercurrent could make this a less than simple process. The main blips you may need to work out could revolve around minor commitment issues or even a careless promise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 26, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Planetary shifts may well be quite confusing and contradictory. Although it may not be helpful to look backwards, particularly when it comes to romance, something you may have missed could resurface for a fresh airing. As with nearly all others, this may need more time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Danica McKellar, Victoria Principal, Bobby Hull, Mel Gibson, Alex D. Linz, Michael Schumacher, Stephen Stills, Dabney Coleman

