TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you cease to make a contribution you begin to die. — Eleanor Roosevelt

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A quarrel is like buttermilk: once it’s out of the churn, the more you shake it, the more sour it grows. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

In reviling, it is not necessary to prepare a preliminary draft.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead bring many opportunities for you to shine at school or in the work place. The combined influence of Venus and Mercury suggest that team work and one friend in particular may the key to maximizing your success in this area. Romantically life will be quiet until the summer when you may find yourself the centre of something of a triangle of romantic interest. As enjoyable and flattering as this can be it will be important for you to make a definite decision before the beginning of the fall. Friendships may become strained towards the end of the year and this will need the intervention of a trusted friend to keep matters in hand. Don’t forget that saying you are sorry is always easier in the long run. By the end of the year you will be able to look back on a period that has provided you a huge range of learning experiences.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Certain developments of a practical nature may be quite time consuming. Transport may be one problem and there may also be some unfinished matters that you need to resolve closer to home. There could be a change of plans or new information to factor in this evening. Go with the flow for the best results! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 25, 28, 34, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where the timing could be better. A suggestion or proposal could possibly lead to more stress than it’s worth. You shouldn’t feel obliged to keep the peace if it means feeling hassled. It may also be a day to be one hundred percent objective about incoming information too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 21, 33, 42, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You are one of the more grounded signs, but a moon/Saturn aspect could bring out a more impatient and fickle side. If possible then plan something a little out of the ordinary for the evening. If it helps, then tomorrow’s influences restore a little of the balance lacking today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Feeling in control will help deflect the more negative influences. If you’re not at work, then consider a clear-out or tidy-up. If you are at work, then an efficient approach will help to plow through those tasks that you may have been unable to face. The trick is to fix your sights on the end result! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 25, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could find that romantic matters are a little unpredictable. Attached Leos are more likely to strike the wrong note, while singles could find that dates and are not brilliantly well aspected. However, a hard-to-please kind of scenario should ease up after the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 31, 40, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Go easy on certain responses; a couple of challenging aspects suggest that it’s not the best day to challenge advice or test the waters. The evening’s influences could shed more light on a specific matter. It’s possible that something – most likely linked to information – will be more useful than you first realized! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 31, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You should be able to enjoy a major success in one key area of your life, thanks to strong and fairly dynamic influences. That said; it’s not a day to try and achieve the impossible. Take a breather during the morning to realistically assess what you can do without overstretching yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 27, 34, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to drift through the day, unless you take decisive action early on. Keep busy; keep active. That said; it might be a good idea to keep one eye on the material side. Your cash flow situation looks stable, but a couple of impulsive decisions could make it a little less so! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 34, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Contradictory lunar influences may well pull you in two different directions. There’s a rather chilly, objective approach, which is at odds with a more emotional, sensitive one. The best approach to take really depends on the problem. As always – take no risks with your cash! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Settled influences could make this day seem like a breeze, although indirect influences may encourage poor choices and selections when it comes to material matters. You’re not usually attracted to glittery things, as such, but it’s a day where you are most likely to fritter your cash away! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 26, 34, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Prepare yourself for a bit of a split. One key area of your life will be extremely positive, while another will perhaps be more challenging. Maybe there is a direct link to consider, because if you have been investing your time into one area at the expense of all else, today’s the day when you’ll hear about it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 29, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to wake up in a decidedly impulsive mood. However, given that it’s a bit of a clumsy day, you should perhaps avoid the activities which require extra planning. If you do have to travel, allow extra time, just in case. If cash is involved, then do make sure you get receipts! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 19, 27, 31, 33

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Christie Brinkley, Farrah Fawcett, Tommy Smothers, Dexter Manley, Tom Smothers, Michael T. Weiss, Elaine Stritch, Graham Nash, Kim Zimmer

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Following the flop of the Shades of Grey movies, Bella Heathcote is re-evaluating her acting career. The good news is that the influence of Jupiter tells us that a surprise opportunity is on its way!

