TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Ideas are, in truth, forces. Infinite, too, is the power of personality. A union of the two always makes history. — Henry James

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To know and to act are one and the same. — Samurai Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When you want to test the depths of a stream, don’t use both feet.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications look a little unreliable and certain plans are likely to go a little off beam. The more adventurous you are, the more likely it is to go wrong. It could even be that you overlook an important factor in an effort to be extra creative. Try not to overreact to someone’s moment of clumsiness! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be some negative influences about, but some powerfully insightful ones will offset these. A little bit of good luck may well have a knock-on effect, with the end result being that somehow certain problems, dilemmas and choices can be fixed with minimal effort! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planets may deliver a minor glitch in your daily routine. Don’t attach more importance to this glitch than is necessary. Incoming advice may be useful to a certain point, but the advice may be a little out-there or even a little drastic. Go with your inner feeling instead! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An unexpected opportunity could lead to some exciting career based connections. Someone will come to you with a plan that at first sight may seem unworkable. Do be sure to give it careful consideration. Luck will be with you to an extent, but you may need to get past a moment of personal doubt! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 39, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you might feel slightly boxed in, but you can’t quite work out why. There may be a minor issue with authority. Perhaps something very trivial will get under your skin. The trick is to not attach any importance to any trivial exchanges, since there’ll be a fair bit of hot air about! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 21, 23, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Lunar influences may well give rise to a few minor problems within the workplace. Additional duties may well increase your workload, perhaps unreasonably so. You may feel that someone else may be getting off lightly, but if so, then you’ll need to broach any discrepancies with tact! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 31, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be one of those unpredictable days where, for some reason you really can’t identify, it all works out by the end. Don’t waste time trying to figure it all out; don’t question good luck, however minor. Just enjoy the benefits, which are most likely to revolve around romance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 28, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today’s dynamic influences won’t actually be very helpful, thanks to a time-pressured vibe. Developing opportunities may well promise results, but not to the extent that you might have wanted. You could be tempted to commit to way too much, given the potential returns! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Keep a sharp eye on incoming information – it may not be all that it appears to be, but you can get round this by adopting a common-sense approach. Look past over-the-top optimism and try to filter out any wild claims in order to extract the useful and reliable facts and figures! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications may require extra attention, because it is highly likely that today’s errors will resurface at some point. Check your emails or messages before sending; be clear when speaking, and be aware that you’ll be a little prone towards verbal and written blunders! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may notice a little pressure when it comes to work/practical matters. A slightly materialistic vibe may obstruct progress. It may be best to decide on your targets and then stick to them. Otherwise, a desire to constantly improve the projected outcome could actually work against you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may find that you’re experiencing minor difficulties on the work front, thanks to other people. You might feel as though you’re working with unappreciative or possibly even attention- seeking types. It may be best to work side-by-side with this temporary vibe! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Andy Williams, Rick Mears, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Hannah, Julianne Moore, Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky, Brian Bonsall, Bucky Lasek

