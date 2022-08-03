These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 3 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I shut my eyes in order to see. — Paul Gaugin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Tell nothing to thy friend that thy enemy may not know. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A weasel comes to say Happy New Year to the chickens.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a nicely uplifting vibe, which may not dispel all the regular day-to-day problems, but it will lessen them and make them easier to deal with. Romance is certainly hovering in the background. However, a slightly fickle or flighty attitude won’t go down too well with a friend this evening! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 29, 32, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If yesterday was all about material and resource management, today is a much more emotionally focused day and as a result a lot more fun. An unexpected invitation will help you forget about any worries you might have right now. It’s certainly a day to make the most of the warmer vibes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 33, 41, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Today’s influences will offer you the chance to be a little more inclusive on the work/career front, but you will need to be consistent. Your key words are: teamwork; balance and cooperation. Work related opportunities are there, but only if you’re prepared to stick with it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 35, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may not feel as though you’re getting a huge amount out of today’s softer influences, in fact you won’t even feel the lesser benefits at first, but you will! What the day is likely to bring is a slow, steady stream of thought that could actually firm up something which is currently a remote possibility! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 21, 23, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If you have been feeling as though you’re stuck in a bit of a rut, especially in terms of your career, or that you need to introduce some changes into your life, then today’s influences may well get you to consider a new or different course of action. Just make sure that you don’t go completely overboard on this! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 29, 35, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The focus is on romance and relationships with a gentle vibe. Single Virgos will be attracting more than their fair share of attention, but whatever your status, don’t neglect a minor financial matter. There may be a slight requirement for a little self-discipline on the work front too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 29, 31, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon should provide plenty of oomph, so act while the vibe is right. Material gains are reasonably well-aspected, but do be warned: by taking full advantage of the opportunities you’re very likely to end the day feeling a little drained and in need of some time to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 20, 39, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you can avoid a particular source of conflict, which could be cash-related, then you should be looking at a warm and useful day. Unusually for a sensitive water-sign you will be feeling quite practically minded when it comes to an emotional matter. Let this practicality guide you for today! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 29, 34, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Avoid heavy dialogue when it comes to romance, because whether you’re single or attached, the overly emotional vibe may well create unnecessary tension. It may even create the illusion of problems where none exist. Besides, there’s a distinct fun angle to enjoy once the working day is finished! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s an excellent day for several key areas. A creative block may finally ease off. It may be that you find an excellent source of inspiration, or that an iffy development finally gets resolved. There is a useful balance between thought and action: don’t waste it. Focus on those areas that require a little boost! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 31, 41, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may need to pare down several alternative opinions or suggestions to a couple of workable ones, especially if there’s a sense of lingering pressure with regard to a particular matter. The trick is not to resort to impulsive decisions, or to switch and change your mind too much! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 20, 25, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The luck-factor may be very subtle and/or indirect; however, an accidental coincidence or moment of good timing may well give way to a positive development. It may be a question of being in the right place at the right time. Quietly noting small developments may well pay off! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 21, 26, 35, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tom Brady, Jay North, Martin Sheen, Tony Bennett, Anne Klein, Martha Stewart, James Hetfield

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.