TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The basic difference between an ordinary man and a warrior is that a warrior takes everything as a challenge, while an ordinary man takes everything either as a blessing or a curse. — Don Juan

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The blind man is laughing at the bald head. — Persian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Real knowledge is to know the extent of one’s ignorance.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon may well highlight something you’ve kept to yourself, or it may shine a light on something you’ve been pushing away. That said; it may well unintentionally instigate a minor shift on the work front. That said; today may not be the best time to act upon any sudden developments! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A clumsy vibe may encourage you to speak out and generally make your opinions known. However; it’s certainly not a good day to return to old issues. It may not be sensible to persist with one specific matter either, especially when others would prefer to see it done and dusted! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that practical and material progress will be somewhat hindered by careless mixed signals and avoidable misunderstandings. You will need to be clear and concise in what you are saying in general, but this is a day when you should take extra care on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 30, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you could end up being regarded as a little bossy, especially if you secure a minor but unexpected success. There may even be a very slight air of entitlement from some quarters. While it might be all-too-easy to step in and speak your mind, it may be best to think this through! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 18, 24, 31, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be a rather frustrating day: incoming information could point towards a highly constructive opportunity, but you may not be able to take advantage of it. There are days when opportunities can’t always be timed perfectly. However; there’s a strong hint of a second chance coming your way! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 23, 35, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You might do well to take a definite step back from an emotional issue or romance-related matter. Chances are it will be(or has been) rather overstated. While it may be a day where someone will need to make the first move, it’s also a day to recognize when something really needs to be left alone! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 31, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is possible that friends and/or colleagues will be a little frustrating. Others are likely to volunteer plenty of support, but it may be one of those situations where you’ll work better alone. It may be as simple as the old saying suggests: too many chefs spoil the soup. Do acknowledge their good intentions, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could be a prickly day in general terms: it’s possible that someone may need to get something off their chest, especially if you have been a little demanding recently. All that said; this response or reaction could provide some useful insights, leading into some definite improvements! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 36, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you want the day to go your way, then you may need to project the right image. Being visibly considerate or thoughtful will keep you from being judged too harshly by someone whose opinion will matter, sooner or later. It’s certainly a day to make the right kind of impression! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Temporary problems and glitches caused by the moon lingering in your sign are likely to be irritating, although they are likely to be fairly easy to remedy. That said; you may need to exert a little more effort than usual. Aim to feel more in control in general by imposing a little order and structure! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 13, 25, 39, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If, today, you realize that you’re slipping into a highly competitive frame of mind over relatively minor matters, then stop and figure out why. A brief victory or win may provide a brief mood-lift, but it may not be enough to steer you through what could be a complicated or delicate matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 26, 34, 36, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may need to adjust your schedule in order to factor-in a distinct lack of concentration or a dip in your focus. It’s possible that you’ll fail to notice something that would normally be so obvious. That said; it’s certainly not a day to let small or trivial setbacks grow out of proportion! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 29, 31, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Alec Baldwin, Jennie Garth, Marlon Brando, Marsha Mason, Amanda Bynes, Eddie Murphy

