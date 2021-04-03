These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The basic difference between an ordinary man and a warrior is that a warrior takes everything as a challenge, while an ordinary man takes everything either as a blessing or a curse. — Don Juan

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The blind man is laughing at the bald head. — Persian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Real knowledge is to know the extent of one’s ignorance.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with the need for some tactful solutions to a romantic problem as someone will demand too much of your time or your space. Delve deeper and you’ll find the real cause of the problem! July will bring a certain amount of emotional and financial flux, although if you do find that you’re getting into a pickle, don’t worry, because this will be short lived. In terms of romance expect some drama, which you’ll secretly enjoy, but you will have to do the chasing. However, things could step up a little by October, but be realistic in your expectations. Winter is likely to be much quieter but you should snatch what moments you can to recharge your batteries, because come the spring the pace will quicken yet again!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could feel as though you’re under constant, low-level pressure, thanks to a slightly fraught sun/moon mix. Choices may be tricky; decisions may seem to develop too many downsides, and if someone’s issuing demands, it may be harder than you realize to respond fairly. Take care for today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is likely to be a day of ups and downs on various fronts. Others are likely to be a little more intense in their methods and reactions. You may find it harder than usual to be objective, since an emotional vibe could be too subtle to detect and recognize. Avoid trying to second-guess the fluctuating mood! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The general vibe is likely to be a little intense and possibly a little too altruistic for the typical Twin. In addition; a specific situation may develop, but with conditions already attached. It’s not so much that you need to react selfishly; it’s more that you may need to be a little cautious! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 33, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A prickly vibe could make it difficult for you to maintain a sense of balance. There’s a distinct tendency to be a little subjective or too choosy. Miscommunications are not likely to be major ones, but they do have the potential to cause a little awkwardness, especially if you speak before thinking! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 20, 28, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An inflexible vibe with a slightly nagging quality is likely to descend. The pressure may be on, temporarily, but it is possible that you will come up against those types who are unwilling to concede very much. In light of this; don’t engage in dialogue that’s going nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 25, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A rather rigid atmosphere is likely to kick start the week and it could feel as though everything requires that little bit of extra effort. Try not to be too judgmental of others, though, because it’s also a day where you could reveal incorrect information or say the wrong thing to the wrong person! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 32, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Things are likely to veer off-course a little, thanks to the sun/moon mix. That said; there’s a lot you can do to neutralize the effects of the rather intense vibe. Avoid overreacting to easily fixable, inconsequential developments and don’t ignore any real issues that need to be addressed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 20, 29, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 As with nearly all other signs, it’s certainly a day to keep others on side, since the spiky sun/moon mix could facilitate a few easily avoidable misunderstandings. In addition; there is a tendency for many Scorpios to act unilaterally, possibly without thinking about those who should be involved! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 22, 28, 32, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s perhaps not a day to be overly energetic. Give others a chance to catch up, since the overriding vibe is likely to be too intense for spontaneous methods and approaches. Otherwise, the main reaction from those around you is likely to be a highly resistant one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Watch out for a blurring of lines between emotions and logic on a day where there may be a desire to establish control over two separate fronts. Don’t allow your pride to get in the way of a career/work problem, and don’t let muddled thinking influence an emotional development! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 40, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not the best day. While you may (legitimately) feel as though someone might take advantage if you let them, there is a chance that you’ll overreact possibly implement solutions that others may regard as self-serving. As with plenty of other signs, striking the right balance will be key! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 18, 22, 28, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The intense sun/moon mix may be a trace counterproductive. There may be tension between making progress and not disrupting anything. The general vibe that is beginning to dominate your chart may well be a little too restricted and a little short- sighted, especially on a personal level! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Alec Baldwin, Jennie Garth, Marlon Brando, Marsha Mason, Amanda Bynes, Eddie Murphy

