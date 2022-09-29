These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 September 2022.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a possible eye-opening moment or exchange. However, there’s also the suggestion that you won’t be as open-minded to this development as you could be. It’s certainly a day to be attuned to the subtle nuances, especially since romance may be a part of this process! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 23, 30, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Romance will be bubbling away in the background. A slightly aloof individual may breeze into your social circle. However, there’s very little indication to suggest that anything will develop further. If romance is on your mind, then you may have to wait quite a few days for further signals! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 28, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Opportunities for some romantic developments are possible, since the general vibe is likely to sparkle. However, there is a slight indication that a clash of wills could develop out of nowhere and perceptions of control on both sides could lead into a very slight power-struggle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Some minor tensions developing early on could make the entire day seem draining. Don’t let one misunderstanding blot out all the positives yet to occur. Romance is the most likely culprit. Perhaps your best strategy is to avoid a specific matter that would be best left alone for now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today is likely to be a highly sociable day, but only if your time is yours, or if you’re able to set your own schedule. If you’re working to someone else’s timetable, then you may find that slight tensions develop over a discrepancy between your expectations and someone else’s! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 29, 34, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You are likely to enjoy a little bit of timely good luck with regard to a practical or material matter. It’s certainly a day that will enable a couple of happy coincidences. However, don’t underestimate your cool-headed logic when it comes to a possibly complicated problem! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 36, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you’ll be exuding plenty of confidence: certainly enough to be charmingly persuasive. While this could benefit romantic matters, if used sparingly, don’t overuse it on other fronts. If you do encounter a little resistance to a new idea, then maybe drop it for now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s an excellent day, if you know where to draw the metaphorical line, especially when it comes to making a dazzling impression on someone. Make sure that you don’t take on too much, and be careful that you don’t end up saying something that is difficult to retract! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 18, 21, 30, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you’ll certainly benefit from having more dynamic company. Fiery impulses will make you a force to be reckoned with and you may need a similarly bouncy, bubbly individual, as opposed to quiet and reflective types. Romance may well need the same light-heartedness too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 22, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You should make the most of a cosmic burst of focused energy. If there are any outstanding jobs that need to be completed, then today is an ideal day for you to clear that to-do list. While it sounds like a mundane activity, there could be an interesting and unexpected side effect! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 31, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Fiery influences will make this a very stimulating day. The planets should offer all the right guidance at the right time and you’ll have an almost instinctive sense of excellent timing. That said; you may need to be a little more attentive to the usefulness of incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 29, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Cash matters look solid enough to cope with some minor indulgences, but they will have to be minor. It’s a day where you may seem to get away with overspending, but the consequences could crop up suddenly sometime next week. It’s certainly a day to be a little more frugal! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 39, 44

