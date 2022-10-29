Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

He who chooses the beginning of a road chooses the place it leads to. It is the means that determine the end. — Harry Emerson Fosdick

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

No need to teach an eagle to fly. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To open a shop is easy, to keep it open is an art.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The insightful vibes of the full moon suggests that you may experience one of those slightly fraught days. The issue of commitments and responsibilities may crop up. It may be a day where everyone needs to agree who is responsible for what. An ability to think clearly will be a major strength! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The watery influences are likely to create something of a charged atmosphere. That said; romance may go slightly off the boil thanks to a careless blunder. It may not be the best day to try and address this: since the marginally clumsy vibe suggests that it might be difficult to recover lost ground! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 22, 25, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be a useful day in terms of practical and material matters, so long as you opt for the most obvious course of action. Experimental approaches are inadvisable, unless the outcome is guaranteed, especially when it comes to investments and accumulation. Gains are possible, but unlikely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 27, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The full moon indicates a rather interesting day for you, and it’s possible that someone is about to make contact with you. This is unlikely to be connected to romance and more likely to revolve around a professional friendship on the work/career front. It’s certainly a day to keep an open mind! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 26, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A divided vibe may well impact on the way you interact with others. You may well possess rather admirable levels of sensitivity and understanding, but you could find that you’re saying exactly the wrong thing at the wrong time. Direct or indiscreet observations may need to be toned down! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 33, 45, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A possibly tricky work-related matter can be sorted out eventually, if you coordinate your efforts with colleagues. That said: since you’ll be operating under a slightly irritable vibe, you may need to avoid petty clashes, especially if you have to adjust your original plans! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There could be some unexpected news that sets you on a very definite course of action. That said; while you’re likely to meet this development head on, it’s not a day to assume that you can bank on on the help of those around you. Some kind of incentive may be in order! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 21, 30, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Watery influences bode well for your personal relationships. A recent misunderstanding can be straightened out before lunch. However, what you may not notice is the fiery undercurrent, which may well influence your decisions and attitudes when it comes to personal resources! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 45, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While the full moon encourages in-depth analysis, it’s a day where you’ll be more likely to gloss over the details. There’s a subtle undercurrent of feeling time-pressured, which won’t help. Don’t focus exclusively on the bigger picture: you’ll need to be aware of the various steps and stages too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 29, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Caution, common sense, and general attention to detail will kick in, although certain aspects are likely to make you a little too focused and a little too driven, especially regarding the more practical things in life. It’s a day where you shouldn’t really look for problems! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 15, 21, 30, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The rather pushy full moon will work hard to keep plans in check. It’s just as well, given it’s a day where decisions made too hastily may unravel when put into practice. Promises of help and support are likely to be made, but relying on others may mean letting go of the reins more than you would like! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 25, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may be best to disregard incoming advice, since that advice, no matter how well-intentioned, might prevent you from making the most of the day. If you find that you go through a change of heart with regard to an important matter, then do seek an alternative opinion! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 27, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Richard Dreyfuss, Kate Jackson, Winona Ryder, Leon Redbone, Joely Fisher, Rufus Sewell, Ben Foster, Bill Mauldin, Amit Paul

