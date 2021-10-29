These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

He who chooses the beginning of a road chooses the place it leads to. It is the means that determine the end. — Harry Emerson Fosdick

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Who accepts nothing has nothing to return. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To open a shop is easy, to keep it open is an art.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with a rocky patch: a crisis of confidence and a need to distance yourself from your friends will soon fade when you are able to express your original ideas, although you will need to learn to put your foot down once in a while. Mid-year there could be a problem with communication, but if you’re willing to listen and receive this too can be overcome. It’s likely that a family member will disagree with a romantic choice you make; whether it’s a particular person or the way that you’re being the family member is likely to make their opinions known! You may think you know best, but there is always someone older and wiser! However, personal relationships will improve as you establish your independence throughout the twelve months, culminating in a boost at work or school

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A reflective mood is likely to move in and it should feel as though this restrictive vibe will put you back in control. Decisions will certainly be easier; perhaps a little too easy, because the current vibe won’t be so great for those matters which require a little flexibility! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is possible that you’ll be presented with an evenly matched either/or choice. This quandary is likely to be related to an everyday issue. It could also be indirectly connected to a work- based relationship. Don’t rush a relatively important decision: sleep on it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 26, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s certainly the capacity to become something of a power sign. When things keep going wrong you’ll be able to breeze through. That said; because you’ll be a little scattered, you should maintain a check list. Keep on top of incoming emails, texts and messages! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a possible humorless vibe about the day. Someone may be expecting a little too much. Gratitude and appreciation may be in short supply too. Don’t over-invest your time and energy helping those who won’t help themselves. Sometimes dropping tactful hints won’t work! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t be surprised if you find that you want a little time and space to yourself. Since the prickly influences will hit a peak around lunch, it may be best to side-step pointless debate or dialogue, especially if you find that you’re going round in circles. You may need to make the first move, though! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 20, 25, 32, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Domestic matters will dominate the day, and certain unresolved tensions could resurface. You may even find that someone is being a little distant. It’s not a day to try and take charge: you may well need to refrain from directing other people’s lives and decisions! Today’s Numbers: 8, 10, 12, 24, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll need to tread carefully, or you could find that you ruffle some feathers unnecessarily with a slightly selfish vibe. Everyone gets them from time to time, but you can do much to offset this by checking other people’s opinions and feelings every now and then! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 39, 42, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If someone has been a bit hard on you recently, or hasn’t taken on your point of view then the slightly critical planetary line up will correct some of that, but not all of it. However, it’s definitely a day to appreciate the positives rather than focus too much on what hasn’t happened! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 10, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A surge of earth energy should pave the way for a fairly undemanding day. That said; you may find that the process of decision making is slower than normal; this won’t impact too severely, except when it comes to a possibly selfish individual. You may not feel like giving way either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 27, 31, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might need to observe a rather fine line when delivering some much needed clarity. While taking the softly-softly approach is unlikely to work; being overly direct may not produce the result you’re after. It’s a day to adjust your method according to the responses you get! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 22, 37, 39, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t feel too bad if you decide you really need a bit of time- out, because as with a couple of other signs this isn’t likely to be one of your more sparkling days, and similarly, spending a little quality time enjoying more gentle pursuits will provide the relaxing atmosphere you need! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 26, 37, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting influences may keep you on your toes, since it is highly likely that certain relationships will be a little high- maintenance. You may find that you’ll have little time to yourself as you try to keep everyone happy and some people might even be quite hard to please! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 24, 33, 44

