Home is where the heart is. — Pliny the Elder

Your friend has a friend; don’t tell him. — Jewish Proverb

Think before you speak but do not speak all that you think.

Happy Birthday! The year ahead could start with some inspired notions about exotic places and ideas of travel that haven’t been carefully worked out. However, these dreams could become a reality if you’re prepared to take time and care with your plans. Cash flow problems won’t help, but some creative thinking will help you get closer to achieving your ambitions. Venus will exert a positive influence in the summer, which will see you being more balanced and more in tune with others. Autumn could see you being too cautious in key areas of your life as the planets take a negative position, but this will be short lived, because towards the New Year you will enjoy a prolonged period in which your social diary will be full to bursting!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Prickly influences may color your perception of today’s events with a tinge of negativity. Don’t assume the worst with regard to incoming information. It may need a bit of deciphering or you may need to respond in a way you hadn’t considered, but the planets indicate that luck is with you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 14, 21, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The moon is likely to have you firing on all cylinders, but it is possible that your approach will be a little like a pin-ball: zipping from one thing to the next could actually hinder good or useful communications, particularly because something said may prove to be beneficial later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 24, 31, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Career and work-related matters and relationships may be a little demanding, thanks to very prickly influences, but there’s plenty of scope to turn this into a beneficial day. A possible over-the-top response is likely to be a temporary glitch, so don’t overreact. Underneath the bluster may be a useful point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 35, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The fiery Pluto/moon aspect could make you appear a little high maintenance. A tendency to be a glass-half-empty type will not only drain you, it will drain others too. Maybe your ideas will be a little too cautious and guarded, but taking a risk may not be worth the stress! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 23, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You might need to give someone a little breathing space. Even good intentions are likely to be misread. Miscommunications will be the probable root of the problem, but there is also the added factor that you may be a little too inclined or too eager to accept something without question! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 29, 34, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Certain influences may well disguise the various positives. It’s possible that you’ll feel as though others are being thoughtless or just plain tactless, but this is a state of mind that you may need to reverse. Other signs will be driven by the dynamic planets and yet held back by the slower ones. Go easy on them! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 33, 36, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If nothing seems to go right, then keep reminding yourself that tomorrow will be better. In the meantime, try to find tactful ways to deal with easily dissatisfied types: it’s not you; it’s the planets. Try not to get too down-hearted about news later in the day, which may relate to your finances! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 25, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The lunar aspects are likely to zone in on your relationships, but not in a particularly useful way. The unpredictable responses of others may well take you by surprise, and it may be best to avoid getting into debates and involved discussions. Maybe it’s a day where you shouldn’t commit yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 19, 24, 36, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a touch of moodiness pervading your chart. Thankfully it will be a temporary blip, but before it fades it could have you basing a specific decision on gut-feelings rather than facts and figures. This is a day where you really need to cross-reference and double check the information! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 26, 35, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may be yet another slow day again, but it won’t be down to a lack of effort on your part. There’s a certain amount of haste and a sense that things may be rushed. Trim your to-do list; ease the pressure by setting realistic targets. It’s certainly not a day to say ‘yes’ to everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 27, 31, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day that’s likely to feel as though you’re wading through treacle, and everything will seem to require that extra effort. It’s also a day where you’re more likely to get it wrong than right, not because of a miscalculation, but because you’re likely to be guided by the anxious vibes rather than common sense! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 13, 25, 34, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting lunar influences may well muddle your judgment, and it may seem as though a specific situation is beyond salvaging. Bear in mind the old saying: act in haste; repent at leisure. Don’t act yet, because you are likely to veer towards the more drastic or ill-thought-out options! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 14, 26, 35, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Diane Ladd, Chuck Mangione, Garry Shandling, Kim Delaney, Joel Coen, Howie Mandel, Jonathan Knight, Cathy Moriarty, Andrew McCarthy, Suzy Chaffee, Jon Knight

