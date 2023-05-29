Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Obstacles cannot crush me; every obstacle yields to stern resolve. — Leonardo da Vinci

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In the midst of great joy do not promise a man anything; in the midst of great anger do not answer a man’s letter. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who does not like to read is equal to one who cannot read.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Generally there are several positive aspects creating some excellent moments, which bode well for your relationships in general. That said; minor miscommunications are likely, and you might need to accept that a rather clumsy vibe in the evening is only partly to blame for this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 25, 33, 38, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s certainly not a bad day but it may be better if you work against a marginally assertive vibe. Feeling confident and in the right means that you are likely to feel on task and on course. However, you may need to reverse an inclination to take over and organize others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An effervescent vibe has the capacity to set a brisk and yet friendly tone for the day. It’s certainly a good time to consider a clear-out or tidy-up. Alternatively, select those tasks that will produce visible results. It may be best to avoid going over old ground though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 38, 41, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Mixed lunar aspects could pave the way for a slightly mixed day, but with subtle or hidden advantages. What seems to be a run of silly glitches could be turned to be for the best, even if the signs aren’t so promising to begin with. An unexpected strand of support could make all the difference! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 25, 36, 42, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A minor but negative Mercury/moon aspect may unsettle communications to an extent. You could feel as though the general vibe is a little too non-committal for your liking. However; alongside this will be a certain amount of cosmic flexibility. It may be a very good time for an honest exchange! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 34, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day brings a far more objective approach. There’s a tendency to take charge too, mainly to correct something that could be going a little off-key. However, you will need to approach this with a degree of tact, since this could be misinterpreted as a vote of no confidence! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 34, 36, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to move forward when it comes to a previously stagnant matter, but there may be a condition attached. In addition; there could be something that can’t be postponed anymore, which could mean that you begin to feel a little time- pressured as the hours progress! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Yesterday’s gloomy outlook should ease significantly. It’s a day to structure as you want; as long as you take into account any material restrictions. In addition; there could quite a noteworthy development: something currently on the sidelines is likely to attract your attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 27, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While the daytime may still be a little up and down, the evening should see a positive reversal of an ongoing problem. Incoming information may be late in arriving, but it could bring a minor lift towards the end of the day. A luckier vibe may well seem poorly-timed, but it last beyond today! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Strong and focused influences mean that right now you will be keen to tackle any challenges that might come your way. A little bit of caution wouldn’t go amiss, since luck is on your side, but only during the daytime hours. The evening will still be amicable, but a little on the bungling side! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 22, 29, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may not be the best strategy to leave everything to the last minute, since the evening influences are likely to replace a reliable vibe with a slightly erratic one. Address routine, work matters sooner rather than later. If something looks difficult, tackle it first, not last! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 31, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fretful influences might see you feeling prone to irritation, especially as the moon is likely to make communication a little confusing. If you need to tackle anything stressful, then make sure that you find a way to get rid of that tension. Do avoid getting into debates too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 16, 22, 37, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lisa Whelchel, Melanie Brown, Melissa Etheridge, Melanie Janine Brown, Danny Elfman, Bob Hope, Annette Bening, John F. Kennedy, LaToya Jackson

