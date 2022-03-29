These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The big question is whether you are going to be able to say a hearty yes to your adventure. — Joseph Campbell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

God gives the nuts but he does not crack them. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Don’t doctor a dead horse as if it were alive.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Bright and lively influences zone in on romance, while a slightly more obstructive vibe may well pave the way for a minor clash with authority/boss figures. It’s certainly not a day to project a care-free front. It’s more a day to try and keep those who matter happy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 21, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Occasionally there’s no harm in taking it easy, especially if you’ve worked hard. However, even if you’ve earned the right to put yourself first, this is a day when others may not see it that way. Bear in mind that there’s a fine line between letting someone help and letting someone do the lion’s share! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day to tread carefully. Heightened insight indicates that you’re highly likely to veer towards a wise or bold decision. However, you’re also likely to either question the wise decision or you may even reverse it altogether at a later point. If possible, delay it until after tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 39, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Certain pressures should ease, while other pressures may increase a little. Career matters look a lot more reliable than yesterday, while the planets may well highlight a slight quandary in material/financial issues. Bear in mind, if something didn’t work before; it’s not likely to succeed a second time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 22, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planets may well flag up an issue or matter on the emotional or romance front and those same planets will also create a rather soft, gentle vibe in which to tackle said issue. This convenient combination isn’t likely to last beyond today, so don’t delay it indefinitely! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 This will be one of those days where you should definitely trust your instinct, because communications are likely to be reliable, with you able to get to the bottom of a matter. It’s also possible that you’ll see someone in a new light too, as romance has the potential to slip to the top of the agenda this evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 37, 42, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Carefree influences may well be a little disruptive, especially if you actually need to be in sensible mode. Don’t be surprised if others, particularly those in charge, question your levels of commitment. A sensible and steadfast image will generate and inspire more confidence! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a kind of a good day, if you can just accept the current planetary vibes, rather than resist them. A dynamic approach will work well, and you’re more than capable of being decisive, energetic and persuasive. If others regard you as a little pushy, then try again later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 22, 29, 33, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Airy influences are likely to downplay the need for any willpower or self-discipline. It will be too tempting to generally coast along on previous efforts. However, bear in mind several other signs will be doing the same and at some point someone will have to make the first move! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 26, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A shift in the planets may well reactivate old feelings or set off new ones, and thanks to the airy aspects, you’re very likely to view the matter through rose colored glasses. Sometimes it’s best just to go with the flow and see what happens, but if a friend raises an eyebrow, pay attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 22, 28, 35

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to be in a very bubbly, sociable frame of mind, and while your personal relationships will receive a fabulous planetary boost, your work/career zone won’t. Don’t assume that someone will cover for you if you decide to cut a few corners on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 True, several signs may need to tone down the fun angle, but you may need to be a little more flexible. You may not be in the mood to appreciate the fairly bubbly vibe, but unless someone encroaches directly into your space on the work front, then just leave others to it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 37, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Pearl Bailey, Cy Young, John Major, Eugene McCarthy, Lucy Lawless, Bud Cort, Hideaki Takizawa, M.C. Hammer, Jennifer Capriati, Eric Idle, Jill Goodacre

