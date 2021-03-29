These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The big question is whether you are going to be able to say a hearty yes to your adventure. — Joseph Campbell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be on your guard against a silent dog and still water. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Don’t doctor a dead horse as if it were alive.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead are likely to be much more challenging than last year, but each new challenge will carry with it the possibility of significant success. Work or school will be presenting some difficulties before the summer but if you can deal with those obstacles you will earn the respect and appreciation of those around you. Emotionally, you will need to deal with some tensions in a relationship very directly. This will not be easy for you, but it will allow you to realize that you do have the potential to assert yourself when needed. Towards the end of the year you will start to see the results of your ability to deal effectively with such a challenging period.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Disrupted or hindered plans are highly likely. It might even be a case of having to start all over again with one specific matter. However, this has the capacity to turn from a negative development into a positive one. It may help to put a separate but time- consuming issue to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 23, 28, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The apparent cosmic improvement may well cast the wrong impression. As with others, don’t assume that it will be an effortless day. Be wary of over-reacting to unfavorable news or information, because there may be little gaps, which, if you spot them, could make all the difference! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 24, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may be wise to deflect the effects of the airy vibe, which could impact on material and financial matters. Don’t be too bold; stick with what you know. Financially you’ll be better off being sensible, but creatively you may get away with taking a slightly new and untested approach! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 23, 29, 35, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that an excess or surge in your workload could actually turn a fairly predictable day into a hectic one at a moment’s notice. There could even be an uneven distribution of this workload, courtesy of a colleague. In addition; try to avoid the usual pitfalls when it comes to incoming information Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 26, 34, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today brings very marginal improvements, which you could over- interpret as the metaphorical green-light on a couple of fronts. It’s perhaps a day to keep any untested claims to yourself, since an opportunity to make a great impression on someone could go a little awry if you’re not careful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 28, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a rather faint hint of success in the ether, but the underlying competitive edge may well take the shine off any smaller achievements. Don’t be surprised if you feel a little out of sorts, and don’t be surprised if you experience a dip in energy levels after some minor communication problems! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 21, 27, 39

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Tensions are likely to arise in the work-environment and those around you will be looking to you to find ways of resolving the situation. The current vibe could have you baulking over what could appear to be a fairly straightforward matter, but rightly so, since there may be a couple of complications to factor in! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 26, 32, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 After a stormy day yesterday, today could see more than its fair- share of little flare-ups and irritable responses all-round. The overall effect could soon mount up. It may be tempting to put any minor blips to one side for now, but it may be a better idea to start on those metaphorical repairs! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 23, 35, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today’s mixed influences are likely to be subtly disruptive on several fronts. There is little to be gained from battling against the odds. While it’s not a good idea to try and be too impulsive, it’s certainly not a day to rigidly reject old ideas just because they’re not impressive enough! Today’s Numbers: 1, 9, 17, 23, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a sense of a slight improvement on yesterday, but tread carefully. It’s possible that a couple of your ideas may be a little too obscure for others to see where you are coming from. Don’t automatically assume that others are being closed-minded or resistant to new ways. If you can be open, others can be too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 33, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s an easier day in relative terms, but the prevailing vibe is likely to amplify the materialistic side of your nature, which could lead you into some difficulties. A slightly selfish vibe may be the real culprit of possible tension. Money will be another area that requires a cool-headed approach! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 28, 35, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may well need to take a step back, since awkward influences could prolong one minor worry or concern. Communications may well be disrupted to the extent that something you hear/learn has a negative tone. It may be best to push new information to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 25, 32, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Pearl Bailey, Cy Young, John Major, Eugene McCarthy, Lucy Lawless, Bud Cort, Hideaki Takizawa, M.C. Hammer, Jennifer Capriati, Eric Idle, Jill Goodacre

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Victoria Beckham continues to progress her fashion career and the signs in her astrological chart are that the next six months are going to see win even more success!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.