Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

They can because they think they can. — Virgil

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be Prepared — Boy Scout Motto

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To extend your life by a year, take one less bite each meal.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You might have some definite plans for the day or evening, especially when it comes to romance and dates, but you could find that you haven’t quite thought those plans through. Be flexible and be prepared to accommodate other people’s wishes too. Aim to project an amenable vibe, not a selfish one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 30, 38, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fiery influences may be responsible for a noticeable dip in your willpower. You’ll certainly find it easy to switch off and enjoy the start of the weekend, perhaps too easy, since you may well need to exert a little drive when it comes to a practical/ material matter. It’s not a day to dismiss financially based news! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 30, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fiery influences may be responsible for a noticeable dip in your willpower. You’ll certainly find it easy to switch off and enjoy the start of the weekend, perhaps too easy, since you may well need to exert a little drive when it comes to a practical/ material matter. It’s not a day to dismiss financially based news! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 35, 42, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A clashing sun/moon mix may well bring a kind of rigid inflexibility to certain issues. There’s a very strong sense of an ‘either/or’ situation, which can be resolved if you can recognize the driving force behind this inflexibility. There may even be a slight control issue on your part! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 38, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A couple of sturdy aspects will maintain your flair for brushing off any minor setbacks but do watch out for being too dismissive and don’t assume that others are listening to every word. On the positive side, you could see a slight improvement in practical and material matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you’ll want to do things your own way, thanks to a slight streak of perfectionism. How this will be received by others may well hinge almost entirely on how you present this inclination. Don’t do anything that may alienate those around you, especially if you’re working today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 27, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slight tendency to follow your heart. However, it almost goes without saying: your immediate obligations should come first. It’s not a day to postpone tasks or ignore time- limits unless there is a good reason. It’s certainly not a day to test those who may be relying on you for results! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Dynamic influences may well lead to one or two lucky breaks and even if there are any minor obstacles to overcome, the planets are likely to give you that extra little push. It’s definitely a day where you should take the longer-term view and adjust your pace accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 26, 31, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A sun/moon combination appears to suggest a strengthening of both communications and personal relationships, but this may be an unreliable suggestion since errors and mix-ups are possible. In addition; if there is a good-luck factor at all, it may be a little too fleeting to be useful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 37, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While the overall vibe is likely to feel pressured and a little tense, it will still be relatively supportive. You could find a way to regain your control over those issues which may have caused you one or two headaches recently. As with others, it’s a day to observe ongoing obligations first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 20, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a very subtle air of selfishness in the contradictory sun/moon mix, which won’t serve you well at all. You may tend to jump to conclusions or assume certain things without checking first. This could even be connected to something that you postponed and never revisited! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 24, 32, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to exercise a little caution on a general level. If you’re sensible – as in you avoid excessive gestures, then practical and material matters could benefit from a couple of indirect influences. That said; the underlying positive vibe is likely to be a weak one, so don’t rely on it too much! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 27, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Heather Baldwin, Richard Lewis, Robert Evans, Dan Dierdorf, Stokely Carmichael, Ruth Warrick, Gary Busey, Fred Grandy, Sharon Lawrence

