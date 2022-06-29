These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

They can because they think they can. — Virgil

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who asks is a fool for five minutes, but he who does not ask remains a fool forever. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To extend your life by a year, take one less bite each meal.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Clashing energies in the cosmos could pan out in one of two ways with regard to one specific matter – possibly related to a joint venture or project. You’re likely to either embrace it completely or reject it entirely. What will be required is a more objective reassessment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 23, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There is likely to be a slight communication gap, courtesy of conflicting energies. While incoming support or assistance may not seem helpful or reliable, a closer analysis may change your mind again. That said; what you hear may not be what you expected. A slight disappointment may be on the cards! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 26, 32, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a very subtle but disruptive vibe, something that seemed settled or resolved may well re-emerge out-of-the-blue. Bear in mind that there could be more to this than meets the eye. Your intuitive reactions to this event could actually offer more guidance than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 28, 31, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While there may be slight agitation in the air, you’re likely to have a fairly constructive day, as long as you don’t overreact to a minor setback on the work front. Your best strategy in the light of small errors and glitches will be to appreciate someone else’s efforts and attempts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 30, 39, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Increased sensitivity may create a slightly fraught atmosphere. While nothing specific or concrete will be at the center of this problem, there still could be one slight disappointment to navigate: quite possibly on the material front. All that said; there may well be a good reason behind this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 29, 34, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may well need a little space throughout the day. It may be a day to avoid large crowds and to try and work alone, if possible. Team-work may really test your patience. Any serious dialogue involving your personal relationships should be postponed until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 35, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Yesterday’s slightly unpredictable vibe may hang around and cause a few minor disagreements and debates. Since it’s a day that may be interspersed with minor setbacks and minor stumbling blocks, your best strategy will be to stick to what you know and remain in your comfort zone! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 34, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to know just what to say regarding a personal matter, but you may feel unable to articulate it, especially if this matter is causing you a little concern. If you do have a point, it may not be the best day to initiate a discussion about it. Sensitivity levels will be quite high in general! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 26, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today’s planets are likely to increase yesterday’s fretful vibe. A watery sun/moon mix could have you over-thinking and over-analyzing what should be a straightforward choice or decision, possibly on the career front. It’s a day to perhaps consider the relevant angles, as opposed to the remote possibilities! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The slightly intense vibe of the sun/moon mix may well have a hidden upside, in that it will encourage a certain amount of self-reflection and insight. Given that it’s a day where airing your opinions may be obstructive, you’ll find it easier to think up warmer, friendlier strategies! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 32, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Watery influences may well stir up old feelings unnecessarily. One specific issue – possibly related to work – could get resolved once and for all, but a reluctance to let matters drop may prevent full closure. This is possibly one of those days where you need to actually draw a line, once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be a slight chill in the air, thanks to the watery sun/moon mix. It’s the kind of day where you can easily deal with demanding chores or tasks, but can’t seem to find the right moment when it comes to your relationships. This should ease off a little as the day progresses, but still watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 19, 23, 36, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Heather Baldwin, Richard Lewis, Robert Evans, Dan Dierdorf, Stokely Carmichael, Ruth Warrick, Gary Busey, Fred Grandy, Sharon Lawrence

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.