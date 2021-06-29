











TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

They can because they think they can. — Virgil

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be Prepared — Boy Scout Motto

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To extend your life by a year, take one less bite each meal.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a slight hiccup in terms of school or work: minor communication errors and misunderstandings could make life a little tricky, but if you can laugh them off rather than taking them too seriously you’ll sail through it. However, by contrast December is looking fabulous, with some fantastic opportunities opening up in terms of new friendships and new relationships and January will see you consolidate those new beginnings nicely! Early spring will see you having some rather wild and wacky ideas, but as the weeks progress, and as your ruling planet stops moving backward those wacky ideas will start to look more and more like being impressive successes!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You will feel the effects of your ruling planet when money issues take center stage today: there’s a danger that you could become a little too cash focused in your attempt to gain more. However it looks like you’ll get what you want; although there’s a risk you’ll upset a couple of people. Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 23, 34, 38, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A certain frame of mind that will govern your actions today will be primarily thanks to the influence of Mars! You’ll be ready to top everyone else at work or school as your ambitions kick into overdrive, and in terms of romance you won’t settle for second best Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 17, 21, 32, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It should be a fairly relaxed day. However, someone rather aloof and enigmatic is likely to catch your eye. Be careful though, you are likely to be impulsive and excitable today; try and keep calm so you can see which way the land lies before you reveal your feelings. Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 29, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is looking like it’s going to be a demanding day for you, with the focus on stress at work or school thanks to the influence of Neptune, which will make you ultra sensitive to other people. However, someone nearby will be able to offer a shoulder to lean on, which will turn out to be a real blessing! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 26, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If mental confusion overtakes you today then blame it on the influence of Neptune. However, the effect of this is likely to impact on your performance at work or school. Keeping a list of your plans near you will help to counteract your scatty thoughts and help you focus. Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 28, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you find that your romantic plans seem to go wrong and that you can’t seem to say anything right then don’t worry. A close friend or family will be around to talk you through whatever the problem is. You might find that you’ve been a little too generous and understanding! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 27, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll be feeling vibrant and energized today, thanks to the influence of Mercury on your ruling planet. However, there might be an inclination towards quarrels with friends or family as the need to stand up for yourself kicks in. Try combating this with some calming influences, such as chamomile tea or with crystal therapy. Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 25, 27, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Something at work or school will almost certainly distract you too much today. Turning your numerous talents to some creative outlet will almost definitely turn your mood around and help you get things back in perspective. Embarking on a joint venture with a friend will make it more fun too Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 24, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely that boredom and restlessness will kick in today, but you can do something to ease the day. Break up the humdrum routine of work or school by planning a trip to the mall to buy something glamorous, whether it’s an outfit or just some stunning accessories Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 35, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A school mate or work colleague is likely to make you sit back and think about the more important things in life. It’s possible that you’re starting to feel dissatisfied with your love life: you want more, but someone isn’t playing ball. Talk things over with a trusted friend to help put things back into perspective Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 23, 35, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you find that you’re feeling restless today then blame it on the planets and channel your dissatisfaction into something positive. Doing something that is unusual and challenging will help restore what you feel is missing from your life: excitement and stimulation Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 22, 31, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your role as an effective leader might be called upon today, but don’t let the power go to your head! Friendships will very much be the focus for your day, as will your need to be helpful but make sure you reserve some time just for fun, or you could get bogged down Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 35, 41, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Heather Baldwin, Richard Lewis, Robert Evans, Dan Dierdorf, Stokely Carmichael, Ruth Warrick, Gary Busey, Fred Grandy, Sharon Lawrence

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Gigi Hadid is one of the most well known models on the circuit right now. However, Gigi’s astrological chart indicates that her focus is going to shift to a new career option in the next few months!

