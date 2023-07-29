Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing fails like success. — Gerald Nachman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

First deserve, and then desire. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One cannot refuse to eat just because there is a chance of choking.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A rather determined, single-minded vibe is likely to descend for today and it will be more than possible to tackle a previously unwise decision or settle an ongoing issue. Given that it’s a day when others are more likely to believe in you, it’ll be easier to generate support and approval! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 24, 39, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may well be a day to cut others a little slack, given the marginally inflexible Venus/Moon mix. In addition; there’s a planetary hint of an unwise decision on your part. This is likely to be temporary and very minor. However; there’s also a tendency to try and ‘save face’ by sidestepping the issue! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 25, 37, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you’re likely to have plenty of opportunities to demonstrate your worth. Specifically speaking, an overdue matter that may have been dragging on for a while just might benefit from your way of thinking. All that said; don’t let a temporary sense of authority go to your head! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 38, 41, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A brisk and productive pace is likely to enable some minor but positive developments, so long as you don’t try to control absolutely everything. A trace of good luck is likely to be related to material or financial matters. In addition; news from a distance could add some extra flavor to the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 46, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The day is likely to be productive but slightly fraught, thanks to a focused Pluto/sun mix. The daytime may require some quick thinking or some decisive action with regard to a work matter and while material matters look set to improve, you may need to watch out for responding brusquely in informal situations! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 26, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a good day, all-in-all. You might not be able to complete everything on your to-do list. However, an off-the-wall scheme or plan might just work out. That said; know your limits and know exactly where to draw the metaphorical line. You’ll be able to get away with being pushy for a very limited time only! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 34, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the overall vibe is likely to be highly resourceful, you still may need to take care with cash matters. True, you may be able to take advantage of some minor good luck in the afternoon, but don’t rely on this extensively, and don’t assume that mistakes can’t happen! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 23, 38, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where if you want to generate support or present a suggestion, do so when the signs feel right. This is more likely to occur around the early evening. Even then it may not be a straightforward process, but more a question of excellent timing and an ability to say the right thing! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 27, 35, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You should have enough energy to deal with what is likely to be quite a hectic atmosphere. All that said; it’s not a day to strive for the impossible. Nor is it a day to stray too far from your established comfort zone. A minor retraction or reversal this evening could require some quick thinking on your part! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The pace should level out again. A minor problem or glitch might offer a poor start to the day, but the afternoon should bring good humor and a cooperative vibe. It is also possible that what you perceive as a tiresome development will actually turn out to have a good side! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 22, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not a bad day as such, but what may appear like some good news on the financial front early may well need a second glance. A marginally careless vibe indicates minor disappointment and minor misunderstandings, while the Saturn/moon mix will offer a more realistic perspective! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 21, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a fairly obvious split in the overriding vibe. Incoming information is likely to bring good news, while your cash flow may look slightly shaky. It may be best to be a little more attentive to your finances from the start and to keep a written record of even very minor transactions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 26, 38, 48

