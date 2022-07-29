These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing fails like success. — Gerald Nachman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

So long as a man is angry he cannot be in the right. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One cannot refuse to eat just because there is a chance of choking.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Minor miscommunications are likely during the day, and it’s possible that a lack of confidence will have you overcompensating in social situations. The problem will actually be less significant than you first suspect, since the evening should see the mood change from slightly clumsy to warm! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 27, 32, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You can look forward to a relaxing day, thanks to the two positive aspects, which will have you radiating charm. That said; you might need to count to ten, in order to offset a tendency to blurt things out. In addition, a little flexibility on your part might open a metaphorical door or two! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a lingering air of recklessness, especially when it comes to practical and material matters; this could apply to cash too. A Venus/moon combination will be misguiding to say the least. Perhaps seeking those all-important second opinions will steer you away from poor decisions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 22, 32, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The planets may cloud material and financial matters, but by focusing on pleasant interests with friends you can keep yourself grounded. If you find that you have a little too much energy, then try concentrating on others; a selfless gesture could make all the difference! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 16, 29, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If the morning seems a little flat to begin with, don’t worry. The general mood will soon lift. However, watch the cash flow from the start, especially when it comes to social events, since you may be inclined to spend too much in order to extend the fun vibe. Know when to call it a day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 34, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day may well raise a few choices. Luckily they’re not serious ones, but you will need to take a level headed approach rather than throwing yourself wholesale into one thing. Money and friendships are most likely to be the key areas where you will need to impose some balance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 33, 37, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a very subtle AM/PM split, thanks to the lunar influences. Get those outstanding chores out of the way in the morning, which will clear your conscience enough for you to enjoy the rest of the day exactly how you want. Something you hear may be little more than hot air! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 26, 32, 38

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Even though it’s the weekend there’s a sense of stagnation, which may well be connected to the work front. This may materialize though a nagging dissatisfaction over something that could be improved. The best way for you to address this is quickly and sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 34, 46, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day may be undermined by a couple of subtle influences on two fronts. Emotional matters may well require a gentle approach, and purchases and transactions, which look a little iffy, may well throw up hidden costs. Look beneath the surface rather than accepting things at face value! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 21, 39, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may need to curb a tendency to disregard other people’s feelings, since this tendency could be related to a very recent exchange. It’s a day where you could do your own thing and/or backtrack on promises. However, it wouldn’t hurt to be a little more thoughtful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 24, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s lively vibe will continue but this time without the misunderstandings to navigate. However, you are likely to waste the genial vibe on an unexpected development. This could be work-related. Don’t let this develop and drag out for the entire day. Deal with it immediately! Today’s Numbers: 3, 10, 22, 31, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to be a little flighty during the first part of the day, and you may be inclined to focus a little too much on yourself. On top of that a minor problem with romance is likely to surface later on, which can be put right if you’re prepared to put your needs to one side! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 29, 38, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Wanya Morris, Martina McBride, Todd Bosley, Alexandra Paul, Dean Haglund, Peter Jennings, Wil Wheaton, Patti Scialfa

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.