TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing fails like success. — Gerald Nachman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

First deserve, and then desire. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One cannot refuse to eat just because there is a chance of choking.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a financial note: double-check any potential investments or ventures and listen to your inner voice. If it feels like a bad idea, then it probably is. December may bring a minor cash boost, but it could also bring a misunderstanding with a good friend, while January may set the scene for a new romance. February’s planets encourage independence and help you follow your heart, while March’s planets may hold you back temporarily. Put romance on hold in April to fulfill a dream in May. Don’t allow dwindling cash levels to dictate an important decision in June, but do your best to sort out your finances in July. August’s full moon could reveal a secret!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications could become a little unreliable in terms of marginally unlucky timing and possible delays. That said; an ability to think and respond quickly to minor setbacks should be enough to make the right impression. This overall vibe is not likely to benefit romance, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 23, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Given the slightly unreasonable sun/moon clash in the background it’s a day to try and be a little more understanding in the face of a possible minor disagreement. Just bear in mind that what you want and what someone else wants might not match. Checking someone’s feelings isn’t likely to do much harm at all! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 36, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The best of intentions can sometimes go a little awry. It may be that you communicate a genuine offer of help or suggestion of assistance in a verbally clumsy way. Someone may well interpret this offer or suggestion as indirect criticism. Your best strategy may be to check first whether someone wants any input! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 31, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The day isn’t likely to be too demanding. Communications are favorably aspected; contacts may lead to good news, and networking is likely to pay off. However, the sun/moon combination in the background indicates a need for a firm decision over a particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 28, 32, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rather complicated sun/moon mix is likely to cause you a little stress. While you’ll be keen to see an ongoing matter resolved quickly, it’s possible that somebody would rather take it more slowly. It may be useful to check why there’s an urge to rush a particular process! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 25, 31, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you allow it, then work or career concerns could easily eat into all of your time. It will be down to you to introduce the fun-element into the day. However; there may be a slight twinge of guilt acting as a block to a relaxing day. It will help to identify the reason for this twinge! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 26, 33, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Try not to pander to a blasé attitude, since it may cause more trouble than it’s worth. Whatever it is that you wish to do will still be available tomorrow, but you’ll be less inclined to over- indulge. A propensity to go a little too far today also includes spending money! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 35, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to gently improved lunar aspects, you should find that romance is looking sweet and friendships are looking secure. The day certainly has the capacity to turn out well, but to make the absolute most of the much softer vibe, you may need to gauge the importance of a personal concern or niggle! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 23, 29, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s possible that you’ll come up against a couple of obstacles in the course of the day, thanks to incoming information. An optimistic frame of mind will put them into perspective, but this may not be easy to generate. Focus your thoughts on what is likely to go right! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 35, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A prickly sun/moon combination will perhaps be a little misguiding. It may blur the fine line between offering advice and delivering criticism, or it may have you crossing that line completely. A tendency to be in charge and in control could result in some unnecessary tensions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 32, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may need to strike the right balance between assertiveness and delicacy, especially if you’re interacting with work-colleagues. It’s also a day to be certain of the facts first; otherwise you could find that you have to do a little damage- control by the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 26, 31, 38, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you are likely to be a little too direct and perhaps a little too honest. You may not be able to help it, especially if you feel that you’re in the right. Avoid getting into any deep heart-to-hearts, especially where the subject is focused around practical or material matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 26, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Wanya Morris, Martina McBride, Todd Bosley, Alexandra Paul, Dean Haglund, Peter Jennings, Wil Wheaton, Patti Scialfa

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Mickey Rourke returned to fame with a movie about a failed fighter, but it didn’t lead to any further roles. However, the planetary signs are that Mickey will have one last chance to leap back into the world of celebrity!

