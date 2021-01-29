These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A person’s true wealth is the good he or she does in the world. — Mohammed

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The greater love is a mother’s; then comes a dog’s; then a sweetheart’s. — Polish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you are patient in a moment of anger, you will escape a hundred days of sorrow.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a roller coaster of emotions and experiences for you. By the beginning of the spring you will feel drained, but your achievements and the things that you have learned will be well worth it. The feelings of being restricted will stay with you for the next couple of weeks, but perceptions will change. By the end of August, though, everything should fall smoothly into place. As the year progresses you will break new ground and if you are unattached you may well find romance, if not before Christmas, then definitely after! The planets in spring seem to be focused on mainly practical matters, such as work, the home and finances. A balanced approach to these key areas will be best!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications are very well aspected, which will make it a good day a great day for catching up and getting ahead of yourself. Emails, texts, and letters should be responded to as soon as possible. You’re also likely to be on the receiving end of some good or at least reassuring news! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 25, 27, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s planets are likely to have a beneficial impact on romance. If you’re single but have your eye on someone then you’ll find a way of letting them know, while attached Taureans can look forward to a loving and uncomplicated evening. It’s a day to indulge and spoil yourself too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 28, 31, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planets will begin to radiate far more positive vibes from today, especially when it comes to matters on the domestic front. It’s a good day to clear out any unwanted junk: not only will you create a more harmonious personal space to enjoy; it’s also possible that you’ll unearth something useful too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 32, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A brief Venus/moon aspect is likely to cloud your vision, a little, and you may not even notice the impact of the improved influences to begin with. It’s possible that incoming information will contain a positive angle; if you don’t recognize it immediately, then you will eventually, perhaps under someone’s guidance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 16, 28, 32, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to settling influences it’s the sort of day where you might feel a little more-at-one with nature, or you might be drawn to the more creative pursuits. It’s also a day where contacts and communications may yield some surprising results. That said; the phrase – ‘give-and-take’ may need to be heeded! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 35, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There may not be an abundance of good luck, but there is a strong indication of being in the right place at the right time. It could be that a minor glitch or error leads to something positive. A revelation or discovery may well undo or reverse a negative or unwelcome development. Be open-minded! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 27, 31, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to subtle but improving influences there could be a chance to catch up with someone you haven’t seen in a while. Do take this chance, because although you might feel as though you lack both the time and the energy you’ll find that today has a definite a rejuvenating vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 33, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Here comes a better day to make up for the rather restrictive vibes that have dominated recently. Supportive influences have the capacity to relieve the pressure over a particular matter. It’s a day to heed wise words, to accept a second chance and to not question other people too much! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 32, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to much-improved aspects you should find that the emphasis is on fun at some point, so if you’re a weekend worker, then keep your evening free: concentrate on having fun with your friends. There could be a long overdue boost to your income, but try not to spend it all! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 33, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The morning influences may well stir up some old feelings, but developments in the afternoon should put the ball back in your court. If you need to share your thoughts, then try not to focus on any old issues, especially sensitive ones. Let someone else say it all for you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 32, 36, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If cash matters have been looking iffy, then you’ll be relieved to hear that today’s planets offer a great chance to steadily boost your income. Overtime, extra work, odd little jobs, or one-off opportunities should start becoming more accessible. A chance to head off to the mall will come later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 33, 42, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Powerful and very beneficial planetary aspects will shape the day, enabling you to take charge in a positive, dynamic way. This will be a day where success and achievement are within reach, as long as you don’t allow someone to distract you with a complicated matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 21, 35, 38, 41

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Sara Gilbert, Tom Selleck, Oprah Winfrey, Jonny Lang, Ann Jillian, Heather Graham

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

It’s going to be a great year for Lily Collins! On the one hand the planets indicate an upward surge in terms of career successes, and if that weren’t enough the influence of Jupiter is going to bring some wonderful relationship developments!